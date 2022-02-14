Love through the ages

We witness expressions of love in more ways than one, through many mediums—we read about it in books as well as poems, see dramatic moments created for the movies, and memorise romantic lyrics of melodic songs. However, despite the all-pervasive nature of love, there are a few stories that stay with us forever.

This is not because such tales are replete with grand gestures, but that we have seen them up close and personal, so much so that they become our yardstick of searching for the ‘perfect one’. On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, we speak to three families from Delhi to understand how the love stories of their parents and grandparents have raised their expectations of romance.

Decades of togetherness

As siblings Yash Bansal (20) and Shikha Aggarwal (21) sift through photo albums, they can’t help but smile at how their family of more than 20 members has been able to stick together through the years, especially in times when nuclear families have become the status quo. They attribute this “achievement” to their grandparents, Jiya Lal Bansal (82) and Devi Bansal (80).

“It is only because they have stuck together for all these years that our family has managed to stay together,” shares Aggarwal. Married for over 60 years, the couple shares a playful bond. “If we ask maa ji, what does she like about baba ji the most, she just shrugs and says ‘nothing’! (laughs). This is how they are, but they care

for each other deeply,” says Aggarwal. Their grandchildren admire the couple’s zest for life and utmost love and respect for each other.

“Both of them like different things. They quarrel a lot but if one of them is unwell or in a bad mood, the other can’t bear it. If this isn’t love, then I don't know what is,” concludes Aggarwal.

From childhood to eternity

“They show me every day that if you have the right person by your side, life can be so much more beautiful, even in all its agony,” says Aayush Kukreja (21). The love story of his parents, Yogeshwar Kukreja and Sarika Kukreja, has been his compass to finding love in life. Yogeshwar and Sarika, who grew up together in Hisar, Haryana, have been married for 24 years.

They have known each other from Class 3 and fostered a friendship over time. “We used to stay at their

house as tenants. We have known each other since then. Even after we moved to our place, he would keep visiting us now and then,” recounts Sarika. After being each other’s closest confidants for years, they eventually became partners for life.

Talking about one thing he still admires about his wife, Yogeshwar says, “She is still as sweet as she used to be back when she was in Class 3 (smiles).” Seeing the way his parents would dedicate songs to each other, Aayush has “

made a mental note that Kishore Kumar and Mohammad Rafi are the best friends of a love story.”

Memories of undying love

Prabhleen Kaur Chugh (25), a resident of Karol Bagh, has always been enamoured by the love story of her late grandparents—Prabhjot Kaur and Sant Gurmukh Singh ji. The couple who met fortuitously in Pune in 1955, were married for 45 years.

“They were poles apart, but when they were together it never looked like that. My dad tells me that throughout her life, all my grandmother’s prayers were for my grandfather,” shares Chugh. Kaur and Singh expressed their love for each other in simple ways. While Kaur, who was Sindhi, learnt Punjabi, Singh would never miss an occasion to mingle with Kaur’s family.

“Looking at them, I have learnt that when you are in love, you do things out of love.” After Kaur’s early

demise in 2000, Singh kept her memory alive for twenty years. He even built an old-age home dedicated to her. “I don’t think I have ever seen a better love story than theirs. Their love was never in words but in actions,” Chugh adds.