The true concept of development

Development means growth or expansion. But does the growth and expansion of an entity always enhance its utility or value? The term development is generally used in a positivistic sense. Development of a nation, community or race, scientific and technological development and economic development are some of the terms under common usage. Development of the fused product of two living cells occurs to form a full-fledged human body. Development is generally associated with growth. But development, to be conducive to peace, harmony and human happiness, has to be well-directed.

Development in the wrong direction inevitably leads to anarchy, disharmony and suffering. It needs to occur within defined parameters of normalcy and health. Development, which breaks the boundaries of these parameters, is not in sync with the currents of universal harmony. A very typical example is that of an overweight or obese individual whose body tissues have grown excessively into a morbid condition. Another example of wrong development is the abnormal growth of human body cells which have turned cancerous. The cancerous growth of tissues is a death-dealing development.

Development is generally meant and understood in a positive context as mentioned above. But can development always occur in a prima facie positive sense? Let us take the example of the human being. A human being has to be considered in a holistic sense. He is the physical body plus mind plus intellect plus ego. The physical body of a human being develops from birth through infancy and childhood till adulthood. Then there is a long spell of stagnation. After this period of stagnation which corresponds to the middle age span, begins old age, marked by net degeneration of the body cells. This is not development but the degeneration stage of the human life cycle. This is the development story of the human body. But what of the mind, intellect and the ego? Do they also develop? What about the soul? Does it undergo any development or decadence stages like the physical body? The answers to these vexing questions do exist.

The ego, mind and intellect, which are material entities, do also undergo development. This development occurs in accordance with the actions performed by the human being, who is the human soul residing in the physical body. This development can be positive or negative depending on the type of actions performed. The types of action—virtuous or vicious—also shape the character of the soul. The mundane experiences undergone by the soul refine the soul continuously. The development of the soul, therefore, is directly influenced by its actions and experiences.

Development in a holistic sense is the law of nature. We often say that someone is a developed soul. This clearly indicates that the person has a high degree of moral rectitude. Explained further, it implies that the person in question is more righteous than others. He is a better follower of the tenets of 'dharma'.

Development has to be in the nature of a well-directed growth to deliver concrete dividends. And that direction is provided by nothing else but dharma which means righteousness. Development needs to be inclusive and comprehensive, not lopsided. Development needs to be in sync with the laws of nature to be conducive to universal peace and welfare. The development of nuclear weapons or other weapons of mass destruction through technological research is a misdirected development.

The advent of digital technology is bringing instruments and implements of cyberwar and robot soldiers. Artificial Intelligence is the latest development that is out to usher in robotic machines to supplant working humans. These developments are going to bring disruptive changes in the society that carry the danger of upsetting harmonious human existence by throwing the age-old traditional human working out of balance with the ecosphere.

The present world is privy to the deleterious effects of crude technologies which have inflicted damage on the environment with global warming effects like climate change, heavy flooding, freezing lakes and rivers and wildfires occurring sporadically over the world. This is the outcome of a faulty paradigm of development.

Development, in its true sense, leads to stability and security. True development is conducive to the welfare of all and not to the welfare of a few at the expense of many others. Development should enhance the happiness of all and bring down inequality of wealth. It should lead to better human understanding and realisation of the core truths of existence, of metaphysical principles governing human life and of the true purpose of human living.