Valentine's Day: These couple content creators are giving major goals

The last two years have taught people that keeping a relationship requires a lot of hardwork, particularly when you spend 24 hours with your partner. If you've managed to keep up the spark with your partner all through the lockdown without getting bored or getting into major fights, then you've really come a long way. But if you've been facing some trouble, then take cues from these three couple content creators who not only spend a lot of time with each other, they also work together!

Chhavi Mittal and Mohit Hussein the couple behind SIT, Abhiraj and Niyati who run Following Love, and Gagan and Aparna the duo behind Mr&MrsOp share what it takes for them to be successful as a couple.

Chhavi Mittal and Mohit Hussein, SIT

This couple shoots short fiction stories for their 5.6M followers on Facebook. Their videos explore things that couples usually experience and go through. From trivial fights and cooking together to making plans about the future, Chhavi and Mohit offer their insightful and quirky takes on every subject.

Why did you both decide to work as a team?

Our idea to work together stemmed from the fact that we were not able to spend enough time with each other. We wanted to start a venture which would give us a better opportunity to be together as a family, and since both of us knew our respective strengths, it was an excellent way for us to explore our passions while learning. Over the years we've realised that we make a great team!



How did you zero in on the genre - is it something that reflects your personalities and interests?

We are very close to each other. Family, relationships, and togetherness matter to us more than money or a career. The best part is that everyone experiences relationships, and we thought it would be great to make relatable content that would resonate with everyone. And today, there is a great demand for relatable content - what people watch on social media, they tend to share with their friends, families, and significant others for enjoyment. We didn’t have to experiment a lot before zooming into this genre, it came to us naturally as human relationships do!

How do you choose topics for your content?

The sky is limitless when it comes to topics. You just need to have the eye for it. Mohit excels in that craft. All topics are taken from our surroundings, from everyday stuff, from conversations and happenings. He picks up these topics and then adds a funny fictional twist to it which is immediately absorbed by the viewer.



Do you disagree? Who is the boss? W ho is the troublemaker? If there's a fight, how do you sort it out? Do you treat each other when work is done well, beyond expectation?

Oh yes, we disagree all the time. We don't really fight but make it pretty evident to each other that a particular conversation did not go down too well with the other! But most often these differences don't go beyond a few minutes since we've learnt to respect each other's opinions far more than many. As far as bossy goes? Both of us boss each other in our respective areas of expertise. OK, maybe I boss him a little more than that! lol!



Don't you get bored of seeing each 24X7 - how do you give each other space?

We choose not to stay without each other on purpose. We start missing each other the minute one is gone. We do have our own interests. Mohit loves to play football and I love to go to the gym. This time off is more than enough for us to crave each other again! And in the office, we have separate cabins so we don't get in each other's hair all day!



How do you use social media platforms to promote your work?

Facebook has some interesting tools that helped us gain popularity. We use the Live streaming tool to interact with our fans along with Stories. It's a quick way to update the followers about where we are at, and it also gives them a little sneak peek into who we are as humans and not just creators. Instagram is also becoming my favourite, especially because there is so much to do there!



Do you have tips on how to use Facebook and Instagram to get maximum views and likes?

Reels are really making a lot of difference today. Make sure that you use posts with the correct hashtags and captions to ensure maximum reach. On Facebook, we also caption the video itself on top and that really helps the viewer identify if he wants to engage with this video or not.

Abhiraj and Niyati, Following Love

This duo popularly known as Abhi and Niyu on all social media platforms puts out content on topics that really matter to the citizens of India. From explaining complex news stories and busting myths to engaging people with interesting human interest video features, Abhiraj and Niyati are creating unique content for their 1.5M followers on Facebook. An interesting fact about them is that Abhi is three years younger than Niyu, yet the couple is setting goals with not just their work, also their compatibility in real life. They always say it was never love at first sight. It took seven years of courtship - a secret that was guarded from family and friends, and finally in 2018, they tied the knot. Niyati lets us in on what their relationship off camera looks like.



Why did you both decide to work as a team?

Abhi started making videos in December 2017. One of the pitfalls of being a freelance or a salaried video editor is that you have to make videos that show the client’s vision. That is the job, but it made Abhi want to make videos he considered important. I used to help him make all his videos before we got married in May 2018. Whether it was research or being the cameraperson, I’ve done it all. But when we went on our honeymoon, Abhi wanted me to come in front of the camera as well. And that’s how I kind of “joined” him in his quest to make videos. That being said, we’ve been together for more than a decade now, so we’ve always thought of ourselves as a team. We used to do pre-wedding and wedding photography as a hustle as well, so when I got involved in making videos, it was natural for us to stick to it.



How did you zero in on the genre - is it something that reflects your personalities and interests?

It totally does. Abhi is a filmmaker and storyteller and I’m a nerd. So, I’d help him find topics and do research and he makes excellent videos being the video wiz that he is. In May 2019, we took a leap into creating videos full-time, and that’s where we kind of found our genre and footing. We wanted to bring positive stories online and this thought became our driving force. We are both practical and idealists so our videos demonstrate that. When travel stopped in 2020 with the Covid pandemic, we shifted to making entertaining informative videos. But the vision and idea to make solution-oriented content was the same.



Do you disagree? Who is the boss? Who is the troublemaker? If there's a fight, how do you sort it out? Do you treat each other when work is done well, beyond expectation?

Of course, we disagree. We have creative tiffs. We’re both bosses of different areas in the process. Our team dynamic is such that both of us have different talents. We don’t compete with each other. We have a rule that we don’t go to bed without resolving a fight. So we make sure that no fight lasts longer than a night. And every new day is a fresh start. The idea is to remember that the relationship is more important than our ego.



Don't you get bored of seeing each 24X7 - how do you give each other space?

We don’t have a rule that we have to do everything together. That takes the pressure off. For example, Abhi likes watching movies, and I don't like it. But he’s never forced me to watch movies. We both do our own thing. About seeing each other all the time, we work in different rooms. That ensures we have our own space to work and our own space to relax. So when we relax, we’re actually seeing each other after a few hours of work.



Do you have tips on how to use Facebook and Instagram to get maximum views and likes?

One quick tip is to format your videos based on the platform’s specifications. Both Facebook and Instagram have different aspect ratios and sticking to that ensures a smoother experience for the audience. The best part about Facebook and Instagram is that they are both discovery-based platforms. Many users discover content while they use the app. This gives every creator a chance to have their content discovered by a whole new audience. Instagram especially has changed the game with Reels, in terms of bringing forward a new wave of creators. The last tip is to not be limited to views and likes. Both platforms prefer meaningful engagement and those go beyond simple numbers. Building a community, replying to comments, conducting lives so the audience gets to know you better, these tips help to create a deeper connection with the audience. At the end of the day, it is important to remember that every viewer is a person.

Gagan and Aparna, Mr&MrsOp

If you love gaming then you would have probably come across Gagan and Aparna's gaming page, Mr&MrsOp. Both of them are avid gamers and love PUBG. Their live streaming of playing these games is what really makes them popular. If this has intrigued you, then here's their story:



Why did you both decide to work as a team?

We couldn't give time to each other properly earlier. But eventually we started to stream which was our passion and entertain people as well. And this was our priority from the beginning. As we both are working professionals, it became difficult at the start but now, we have found the way through it.



How did you zero in on the genre - is it something that reflects your personalities and interests?

The love for these War games was there since childhood. But in recent years, games like PUBG, BGMI created a massive hype among the youth. That's when we decided to stream so that people could get entertaining and useful content.



How do you choose topics for your content?

It mainly depends upon the game we are streaming. So if it's an intense war game the content is based on that intensity. And another one we are sharing is content between us as husband and wife, because our audience enjoys that. And as content creators it is important for us to look after what our followers want and are open to suggestions and new additions.



Do you disagree? Who is the boss? Who is the troublemaker? If there's a fight, how do you sort it out? Do you treat each other when work is done well, beyond expectation?

Yes, we do disagree on certain things but we believe it as a part of our growth. And it is actually sorted that if intense fights are to be handled, Gagan is the boss. But when entertainment comes into picture, I'm the one in the driving seat. Our fights get sorted out easily as we go on with the streaming, it never becomes a huge deal or anything. And yes, we always make sure that we communicate well and treat each other equally. So that the gist of our joy gets translated towards our audience.





Don't you get bored of seeing each 24X7 - how do you give each other space?

As he is busy with his job and I'm busy with household work, we are not together throughout the day, and get time usually while streaming and while we work on our content. But our discussions on gaming help us enjoy each other’s company. It’s never boring. We actually have our space as we are on our own, during job hours so it's never a problem as such.



Do you have tips on how to use Facebook and Instagram to get maximum views and likes?

Interacting with the audience is the best way to keep them engaged. Also helping and sharing solutions to audience's issues while streaming also helps any creator to connect better with their audience. The best option is the Facebook gaming recommendations, because of which we are able to reach out to people more. One thing that is important is to give a good shout out to people who are loyal supporters, it creates a sense of belonging among the audience as well. Also, stick to a fixed time while streaming so your followers know when to tune in.