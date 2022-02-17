Delhiites take digital detox to reduce stress and reconnect

The rise of the digital era has left us enslaved by smart devices. Our lives have been disrupted by the dependency on phones and gadgets, and despite our best efforts, it is difficult for many to sever the digital tether.

However, a few have been successful in breaking free from this unhealthy pattern. We speak to two youngsters from Delhi who have been successful in pursuing a digital detox by refraining from the use of electronic devices in order to reduce stress, and ask them what changes it has brought about in their lives.

Breaking the pattern

From work to recreation, social media has managed to seep into all aspects of our lives. Pranav Manocha (26), a resident of Vikaspuri, claims that he was hooked on Facebook to a point wherein he would spend hours watching videos aimlessly. "I was following every bit of the US presidential elections, mindlessly watching every video of Biden and Trump," he mentions.

Rohini-based Rupansi Arora (21), also noticed a similar pattern in her social media consumption in early September last year. "My parents would complain 'You are always on your phone'. At one point, it felt like social media was the only problem in my life," shares Arora.

Excessive use of digital devices such as phones can have detrimental effects on one's health. Dr Sagar Verma, a neuro-psychiatrist from Manostithi Mind Care Clinic, Pitampura, says, "Our phones and especially social media are a double-edged sword. They can help us stay connected to each other but can also cause social comparisons and issues that can be detrimental to our health. You should remember that social media perpetuates sedentary behaviour; it makes you spend less time in the real world."

Manocha, who was aware of his addiction, chanced upon the documentary The Social Dilemma (2020), which explores the impact of social networking on humankind. This made him contemplate. In January last year, the GMAT-aspirant uninstalled all social media applications - Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat - from his phone for about 45 days.

Arora followed Manocha's footsteps by taking a month-long break from her phone, particularly social media, in an attempt to make time for herself.

A sense of calm

Both Manocha and Arora ascertain that taking time off social media helped them in many ways. Manocha shares that the break helped him stay calm and focus on his studies. "It was after I uninstalled everything that it occurred to me how much anxiety social media would cause. I would keep comparing myself to others," he said.

Manocha spent 45 days studying for his exam and completing skill enhancement courses.

On the other hand, Arora spent her time reading books, an activity that has now become a primary part of her days. Since she doesn't scroll aimlessly through her phone at night, she is also able to wake up before sunrise and practise meditation and Yoga.

She believes that a distance from social media has helped her get a hold on herself as well as her daily routine. "It may sound weird but it helps me stay grounded. It feels like finally I have my feet on the ground and I know what I am doing. When you have too much content around you, you forget about your own accomplishments. You forget that at the end of the day what matters is what you have done for yourself, your accomplishments and nothing else," she says.

Keeping it going

In today’s times, most of our work is regulated through social media, and a break from these platforms may seem difficult. If staying away from social media for long is difficult, it is best to start small and make minor changes in one’s daily habits to practise mindfulness.

Dr Sagar Verma suggests, "If you think that it is impossible to take a break one can maintain distance. Turn off your notification from social media platforms; put your phone across the room at night so that you can’t scroll before bed; use social media limiting apps and prioritise your well-being."

PRACTISE MINDFULNESS

Dr Sagar Verma highlights a few signs that suggest one should take a break from social media:

Social media is not fun anymore.

You compare yourself to others.

You start doom scrolling, i.e. scrolling through social media mindlessly.

It is the last thing that you see in the night.

It transitions from a nice-to-have activity to a need-to-have activity.

START YOUR JOURNEY