Organic farm Greenic ensures that you get your vegetables chemical and pesticide-free  

If you are always in doubt about how organic are your organic vegetables, fruits and other products then Greenic might be a good brand to explore. Born out of Suresh Agarwal's zest for healthy and pure living Greenic started its journey 8 years back offers a range of organic produce fresh from their farm spread across 50 acres of lush greens in Nadia district's Birohi village.

"Greenic is a passion project for me and I never started it out as a business.

My wife Puja, and I are both health freaks and conscious eaters. This knack for healthy lifestyle led to the creation of Greenic," tells Agarwala, who is the founder CMD of Satellite Group that had diversified business interests including in the real estate sector.

Agarwal, who is a stickler for all things pure, tells us that all the things within his farm are pure and natural including the fertilisers and pesticides that are used. The farm, which grows a wide range of exotic vegetables apart from the local greens, employs organic and Vedic methods of agriculture and uses bio compost and fertilisers.

Suresh Agarwal

The entire farm is well-irrigated through underground pipes and drip irrigation and there is a 10,000 sqm of protected farming or polyhouses that mainly grows coloured peppers. And your search for exotic leafy veggies ends here where you'll find verdant and fresh kale, sage, leek, Italian basil, spearmints, chicory roots, swiss chards, brussels sprouts, endives, Pok Choy, a variety of lettuce, mint, Thai basils, oregano, paragon, cherry tomatoes and English cucumbers.

They also grow local veggies in open fields and that include mustard, sesame, gourds, pumpkin, onions, garlic, turmeric, cabbages, cauliflower among others.

What's more, they have 21 grass-fed happy cows and make one of the purest A2 Bilona Ghee that comes at a whopping Rs 4,400 for a kilo.

Greenic farm

Greenic also grows four exotic vegetables namely, sweet cabbage, kabu (turnip), kabucha (pumpkin) and sisimai chilli for the renowned global label Tokita Japan. "The biggest problem with organic farms here are that the certificates can be easily bought and the regulatory system is not that strong and strict. One must have stricter measures to catch spurious dealers," tells Agarwal adding, "We are also not able to break certain notions of customers. Organic produces are naturally not that great looking and are of different shapes and sizes with imperfections since they are chemical fertilisers or pesticides-free. There should be more awareness about the same".

The best part about Greenic farm is you can visit it on weekends for day trips. Only an hour's drive from the airport, you can roam around the farm, milk the cows, eat some freshly cooked veggies and pluck a few for home.

Available on greenic.in, Big Basket