Ready with a clean slate

The first day of the year brings with it a sense of positivity and optimism. A brand new year holds a lot of promise, and feels like a clean slate, ready to be filled with everything new—resolutions, hobbies, practises, and more.

Among a set of activities that can help build emotional wellness, journal keeping stands out for the myriad benefits it offers.

However, many people find it difficult to continue journalling over a period of time. Four Delhiites who have been successful in abiding by their 2021 resolution of journal keeping share a few tips for those planning to form the habit of chronicling their daily thoughts.

An outlet for emotions

The art of journaling is simple; there are no rules. Journal keeping is personal and may seem different for everyone—one can maintain an elaborate art journal or simply record thoughts in a diary.

“To me, journaling is more about being grateful and thankful for the things that come my way each day. I journal so that I can focus on good things, be it food or even waking up before my alarm rings… I write about these simple things in my gratitude journal,” shares Natali Manocha (31), a resident of Vikaspuri.

Irrespective of the type of journal one keeps, journalling is believed to have cathartic benefits for practitioners.

It can help manage stress, reduce anxiety, and also improve one’s mental well-being. Hemangni Pawar (21) from Kota mentions that journalling “acts as an escape” for her, and has helped her address her anxiety.

“I began journaling when I was going through a rough phase. I was depressed and would get panic attacks. Journalling helped me at that point of time,” she states. Pawar, whose Instagram art account is @thegoldenjournal, further adds, “I have finished about three to four journals this year. I feel writing is a great way to let things out, which is why I journal.”

A routine for keeps

Journalling regularly is something many people struggle with. The uncertainty of being unable to continue with the activity often becomes the reason why people don’t try journaling in the first place. While it is a legitimate excuse to dodge the practice, a bit of mindfulness and consistency can help you successfully inculcate the habit in your daily routine.

Manushreya Sharma (20), who first started journaling in 2018, had almost lost touch with the activity after she started interning in 2020.

“It was a very demanding job and as a result, I stopped writing altogether. For a few months, my journals stayed empty,” she shares. However, with discipline, she was able to restart the process. “Take it slow,” Sharma advises.

Making one’s own rules

To take up journaling, one needs to identify the process that works best for them. “Different things work for different people. The best idea is to just get to it and experience first-hand what works for you and what does not,” Manocha states.

Journalling takes time to become a regular practice. Given today is the first day of the year, there is nothing better than beginning the year by adopting a hobby that has the potential to benefit one’s mental well-being.