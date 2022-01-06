A ‘holesome’ campaign

KOCHI: Every motorist and pedestrian in Kochi has cursed the potholes on its roads that just won’t go away. Excessive rain and lack of timely repair have made almost every road hard to traverse. Almost every motorist, especially two-wheeler riders you will meet in the city will have a story to tell about how they made lucky escapes from major accidents caused by potholes.

While most of us whine about it, Jaison Antony a creative visual consultant with over 20 years of experience in the advertisement industry, decided to give the campaign an interesting twist. His Facebook campaign titled #Kaalankuzhi — which literally translates to a death trap — started two weeks ago, where he takes pictures of the potholes and then adds a quirky illustration of Lord Yama (Kaalan) to them using photoshop. He runs the conceptualised campaign with the tagline ‘Kuzhiyadakkano, Kuzhiyedukkano.’

The 45-year-old had to drop his live drawing plans to not cause a commotion. Also, that would require traffic control and permission from the authorities. So far, Jaison has featured Kathrikkadavu road, Container Terminal service road, and a broken slab at Tammanam- Kathrikadavu road. “The idea of initiating a pothole campaign has been in my mind for almost two years now. Though I have done campaigns for several brands, I wanted to do something that benefits the public as well,” he says.



Deadly experience

Two incidents expedited Jaison’s plans for resistance. Recently, Jaison and his wife Shymol met with a pothole- mishap on a service road near Oberon mall. “There were two mud potholes and I lost balance. I was furious. I chose to act by gathering some tree branches and bushes to mark the spot and prevent similar accidents there,” says Jaison. The second incident happened a few years ago near Palarivattom metro station. “Whenever I pass by a pothole there, I had this urge to do something about it. But work always got in the way. One day I heard a couple met with a scooter accident there, and one of them passed away,” says Jaison.

Jaison’s peers Lijo Devasia, a digital marketer, Akhil, a freelance writer, and Visual artist Shijo Jos are also part of the campaign. The Kathrikadavu road was fixed as soon as the campaign came out. “We could see many changes after we came out with it. I cannot say it was all because of our effort, but I would like to keep some of the credit,” quips Jaison.

Daily duty

Jaison and his wife head out in the morning in search of dangerous potholes. Jaison also records the public’s responses. “Sometimes I go with my friends to identify such areas. My intention, through this campaign, is not to target political parties, leaders or the government. I just want to see some changes,” he adds. Jaison aspires to expand the campaign if he can garner adequate support. “City folks often refrain from responding to issues fearing the consequences. If this campaign takes on a bigger platform, it can help many more people,” says Jaison. But Jaison doesn’t want to stop at potholes. “I want to bring up other things that are harmful to the public. For example, the broken slabs on drains or billboards in a dilapidated condition,” he says.