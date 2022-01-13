Kochi-based R.E.A.D club introduces ‘Happiness Jar’, to remember the good moments in life

Keeping a diary or journaling daily is one of the New Year resolutions we always hope to maintain. For a day or two, we even manage to keep the habit alive. Some of the more determined keep it going for a year, but eventually, their diary ends up with more blank pages than written ones.

But what if you could keep track of happy moments in life and focus on positivity as much as you could? This is what the ‘Happiness Jar’ project is all about. The Kochi-based R.E.A.D ( Read, Explore, Ask, Discover) club, a social venture by Sangeetha Suryanarayan and C Deepalakshmi, aims to inculcate reading habits among kids and nurture their curiosity from a young age. The project was launched on a pilot basis in 2021 and has now been resumed after the founders received plenty of positive feedback.

“During the depressing pandemic days, everything we hear and tend to speak about has a bit of negativity in it. So, we encourage children to make notes of the happy moments and put them in a jar. Sometimes we overlook the happy moments during the rush of life. If we collect them, we can look back at them at the end of the year and feel better,” says Sangeetha, co-founder.

Also read: Here’s the secret to keeping New Year resolutions

Kids aged from four to 12 are members of R.E.A.D club. They were asked to make a jar and decorate it. They can drop just any happy moment in the jar — getting to savour their favourite food, time spent with loved ones, or an act of kindness. “It is not just about keeping memories or nostalgia. A Happiness Jar can also build a sense of gratitude. Kids will realise they can be grateful about little joys in life,” says Deepalakshmi.

Though their R.E.A.D club’s targeted audience is kids, the founder believes even adults can be a part of the Happiness Jar project. The project is set as a family activity. “This is also a way to understand things that make family members happy and encourage the habit of appreciating each other,” says the duo.

By the end of the year, participants send photographs of their notes and share feedback about the jar. “We don’t monitor their actions, it’s up to the participants to continue or not,” adds Sangeetha. R.E.A.D club has done various socio-cultural activities over the past five years.

