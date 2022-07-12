Turning the city into an art zone

Janakpuri-resident Swati Aggarwal spends most of her weekdays studying for her master’s degree and working in her studio where she creates commissioned artworks. On weekends, however, the 26-year-old can be seen visiting one of Delhi’s popular monuments. She is never alone—Aggarwal (and other citizens) attends meet-ups organised by the Delhi chapter (started by Niraj Gupta) of Urban Sketchers, which is a global art community where sketchers practise on-location drawing. “I really look forward to the weekend,” Aggarwal says. Lalitesh Kohli—an engineer by education—has also explored his creative side with the help of a similar community called Ink and Watercolorist Delhi, founded by Ghaziabad-based artist Shashank Shukla. “It is always better to meet and then paint together, rather than going out [to paint or sketch] alone,” shares Mayur Vihar-based Kohli (21).

Communities such as Urban Sketchers Delhi and Ink and Watercolorist Delhi provide a free and open space for art enthusiasts to get in touch with like-minded people, brush up their skills by learning from each other, and engage closely with their city.

A sketch of Sunder Nursery by Swati

Upholding community value

Ink and Watercolorist Delhi was established by Shukla—an art teacher with—in an attempt to create a community for budding artists where they get to learn from each other. “I try to help those who join us. I either demonstrate or suggest a few tips so that it is a learning experience for everyone,” says Shukla. Artists—mainly art students and enthusiasts—who work with different mediums have joined them in different parts of the capital for their eight sessions—each about three hour long. “One can paint or draw anything, as basic as it may seem. The idea is to just create anything by the end of the session.”

Since these communities are decentralised spaces—anyone can join and there’s no fee involved—it gives an opportunity for people to join in with different intentions or agendas. Jaidev Tripathy (23), a graduate of Sushant School of Architecture, Gurugram, who has attended an Urban Sketchers Delhi meet-up in the past, says, “It is an informal space and that is what I love the most about it. You come, sketch, have a good time, and leave. It is made for everyone and helps dismantle the elitism that exists in art spaces.”

Exploring public spaces

It is not uncommon for city residents to spot individuals in places such as Lodhi Garden or Hauz Khas Complex busy sketching the cityscape. However, the result—a community member shares—is more fruitful when done in a group. “If you go out to paint by yourself, you can sit at a palace for 15 or 20 minutes but not more. But when you have other people around you also creating something… that acts as a motivation,” adds Kohli, who has attended almost all sessions organised by Ink and Watercolorist Delhi till date.

Since these meetups happen in public places such as the National Museum, Sunder Nursery, Agrasen ki Baoli, and other such spaces, it also provides a chance to the artists to explore the city firsthand. Even for those who have recently moved to Delhi and want to familiarise oneself with the city, this proves to be a great exercise. “I went to the National Museum and then India Habitat Centre [for the meet-ups]. I would not have gone there otherwise,” says Shikha Manjhi—a Gurugram resident who hails from Madhya Pradesh—who recently started attending sessions with Urban Sketchers Delhi. A design student at IIT Delhi, Pankaj Sarkar (27), shares a similar view. Recounting a session he attended with Urban Sketchers Delhi, Sarkar concludes, “You have people coming in from different parts of the city and different backgrounds. There are definitely artists but also professionals, NRIs, even foreigners. Sharing work with so many diverse people adds to the experience.”