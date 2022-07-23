Speak your heart out: Shariqa Malik's world of open mics

It was the barrage of grief felt after the loss of a parent that made Shariqa Malik, a 27-year-old marketing professional, venture into the world of open mics. “I could not get myself to talk about it with my family members,” shares Malik, who moved to Saket from Bareilly in 2020. On discovering open mics, Malik realised that it served as the perfect outlet for her emotions. “When you realise that you are in a safe space, you feel comfortable and confident about talking out loud,” she says, adding that she will be hosting an open mic organised by Speaking Souls today.

Open mics are live events where individuals get a time slot for performance arts—music, poetry, comedy, and more. The idea is to create a space where people can not just present their work but also express themselves openly. Over the years, such events have become common, especially within campus spaces where students get a chance to highlight serious issues that are hardly talked about.

Fostering a safe space

An open mic comprises two aspects—writing and later, performing the written material. Together, such steps can prove therapeutic for an individual. While writing allows one to put their thoughts into words, often providing an avenue to clear their head, the act of presenting a self-written piece in front of an audience can be cathartic for the performer and comforting for the audience. “Open mics help the audience connect with someone who has had similar experiences, and then share the joy or sorrow together,” adds Bhandari.

Another important characteristic behind the increasing popularity of open mics is the fact that they are devoid of any performance evaluation. Thus, while for many this can be an opportunity to take their work to a larger audience, there are others who use such platforms as a space to talk about mental health and well-being.

Aditya Bhandari (he/him), founder of Free The Verse, a city-based art collective, elaborates, “With open mics, the surrounding ecosystem is such that the space is open for any [type of] performance without the added concern that it needs to be good. It cultivates a community where people can come together and perform without any bias.”

Putting thoughts into words

Over the years, open mics have become a trend and to some extent, rather commercial. However, when organised thoughtfully, these also help extend a platform to individuals from marginalised communities. Throwing light on how creating such accommodative spaces can help individuals vocalise their experiences, Anureet Watta (they/them), founder of city-based community organisation, Forbidden Verses, explains, “I see mental health as an extension of one’s identity. You have people from different backgrounds—queer people, DBA community, people from the Northeastern states, and others—who talk about their lived experiences. People coming and taking agency for their own lives and talking about their communities can help start a conversation.”

Calling such spaces liberating, Watta who has been performing at open mics since the last four years, adds that they writer about queerness, among several other topics that are personal to them. “I am a queer person and that is an aspect in every part of my life, mental health being one of them,” concludes Watta.

CHECK IT OUT

WHAT: ‘Art Exhibit’ by Free The Verse

WHEN: July 31; 4:00 pm

WHERE: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Safdarjung Enclave