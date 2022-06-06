Your way to a green abode

Sustainability is a word we hear quite a lot these days. The concept is now being adopted across different sectors including fashion, health, and architecture. People have started figuring out ways to minimise the negative environmental impact of buildings. Now, construction methods that are beyond the conventional brick and mortar, or the pucca structures, have a good fan base in the state. Mud and bamboo houses are also making a comeback other than upcycled materials from demolished structures including second-hand tiles, and recycled materials.

Such changed methods of construction will have fruitful results in the long run. According to Green Building Consultant, Er Shreeganesh V Nair, sustainability is allowing continuity of existence, be it of ecology, people or materials. “The moment you build a house with a concrete roof and teakwood on the doors and windows, you’ve killed sustainability. To source these materials, destructive processes like larger scale mining and deforestation are required,” he says.

So how do you keep the continuity of existence intact? Experts say tribal constructions may have the answer. “They don’t affect the environment. The materials are sourced locally, and survive longer than concrete structures that stay for 50 years at best,” says Shreeganesh. According to him, green building is one method that causes least disturbance to the environment. “When we talk about green structures, we are not just talking about buildings with bamboo or straws. It means minimising the impact of our intervention on the earth and environment around us,” says Shreeganesh.

As green building is an attempt to be sustainable, the concept can be applied to both existing structures and a completely new project. “The interventions are primarily based on the reduction of energy and water consumption in the building,” adds Shreeganesh.

What makes a house green?

Install high-performance windows: Energy-efficiency is a critical part of sustainable design. Aside from brick and mortar, modern architecture depends more on glass to create awe-inspiring structures and to transmit natural light. However, ordinary glass transmits more outdoor heat, making the interiors uncomfortable and adding to the stress on cooling devices as well. “To experience ample daylight and save energy, high performance glasses can be used as a prime material. This will also help you save on energy bills,” says Shreeganesh.

Plumbing fixtures: Water saving devices should be installed while plumbing to reduce the water pressure. This could prevent wastage of water. Sensible green cover: With the onset of pandemic many have chosen to spread green cover to the buildings with creepers, planter boxes, etc.

“It is useful during the daytime as it would meet oxygen demand but at night carbon dioxide emission would be more. And if you overdo green cover it becomes a water-intensive landscaping, this will affect the continuity of existence for water sources. Plant more of indigenous plants that can sustain even if its not watered daily. Moreover, minimise deforestation,” says Shreeganesh.

Choosing the right paint: Paint consists of volatile organic compounds which can have adverse health effects. Use low volatile paints where emission is less. Rooftop solar installations: The renewage energy is reliable and affordable as well. It cuts down electricity bills and reduces carbon footprint as well.

Picking the right materials

For Vinu Daniel, founder of Wallmakers, his architecture resonates more with minimising embodied energy. The projects they have done so far have utilised mud and waste as the chief components. “We try to source materials required for the construction either from the site or from a 5km radius. We don’t disturb another ecosystem for materials,” says Vinu.

As a result the team has come up with methods- Shobri (Shuttered Debris Wall). Soil taken from the site is mixed with 7-8% of cement and debris is collected from demolished buildings. “Debris is found everywhere, it includes broken pieces of concrete, ceramics etc,” he adds. Another concept they formed doesn’t mix soil with cement at all. The materials used are just tyre and soil. “On an average India generates around 2.75 lakh tyre waste in a day. Tyre is holding matrix here, and then they are covered with mud plaster,” says Vinu. The architecture offers a unique experience when its aesthetics is considered and the cooling is much better. “The landscape is also given a sustainable take. Whatever grows on the land is kept in a way which doesn’t disrupt both nature and human beings,” he says.