In a viral video, Disneyland employee interrupts marriage proposal; Disney extends apology 

Disneyland is known to be the happiest place on earth and if you get your man on his knees to propose to you, you are the luckiest! But it wasn’t the happiest place for this unnamed couple who recently took a trip to Disneyland Paris where the gentleman had planned to pop the question to his girlfriend. The magic moment was spoilt when an employee at Disneyland interrupted the couple and snatched their ring. Though things didn’t go as planned, the video of the entire episode has gone viral on social media.

In a clip posted on social media, the man can be seen getting down on one knee on a raised stage area in front of Sleeping Beauty’s castle. He holds up the ring, ready to propose when he’s interrupted by an employee running over and snatching the box out of his hand. The post online is captioned: “POS destroyed my best friend’s moment. He asked for permission beforehand.” The Disneyland employee ushers the couple off the platform and down to a metal gate after he took the ring from the man’s hands. A number of cheers can be heard as visitors watch the scene unfold, clearly upset with the interruption.

Ever since the video has gone viral, netizens have been baffled and criticising the employee’s rude and callous behavior. “So @DisneyParis_EN condones employees being extremely condescending to guests? Is it in the manual that employees get to assault guests and snatch engagement rings from peoples hands mid proposal? Absolutely CRAZY #DisneyProposal #DisneylandParis. (sic),”wrote a user on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Disney has extended apologies to the couple. “We regret how this was handled. We have apologised to the couple involved and offered to make it right.”



This is not the first time Disneyland Paris has been criticised online. In 2021 the theme park was forced to apologise to a mother after two members of its security staff ordered her to stop breastfeeding her baby in public.