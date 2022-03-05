With flying colours

Ever seen a dragonfly flying still? Isn’t it a very interesting sight? For Midhun C U, it always fascinated him. Anything that flies had his interest. As years passed, his urge to fly things grew with him. In the last two years, the Thrissur-native has built over 20 working aircraft models, despite having no mehnaical experience in the subject. The 28-year-old does this by watching YouTube tutorials and extensive research.

“At present, I have seven perfectly functioning aircraft. When I started making them, I wasn’t aware of the technical aspects, including the weight or thrust of the motor. So, before my official successful take off, I had built around 15 of them. For some reason, I had faith that I’d be able to build at least one aircraft successfully. My debut make was a F22- Raptor, and it flew successfully. As a beginner, being able to fly a jet was not an easy task. I didn’t even know you can get the plan of an aircraft from the internet. So, I used to take measurements and draw it on paper. Because of this, the weight or alignment was always a little disproportionate,” says Midhun who is a daily wage labourer working with aluminium fabrication.

The models he makes are hand thrown. There have been times when the craft have flown halfway and dropped on the ground. “When the control goes out of hand or due to some miscalculations, the craft had landed on a tree, flipped to the back and crash-landed. My desperate attempts to see a successful aircraft had even led me to install multiple motors,” says Midhun.

More than the look of the model, the idea of building something that can fly intrigued Midhun the most. Despite financial constraints, in the beginning, he used to spend his savings buying nano drones, but they only lasted a day or two. Needless to say, he never misses out on any opportunity to fly one. He also flies drones for agriculture and farming purposes part-time. “The people who own these drones need someone to fly it. So, to learn its technicalities I took a short training course with an aeronautical engineering institute in Tamil Nadu,” he adds.

Using cheap materials like thermocol and sunpack sheet, Midhun creates the body of the model. To make it work, he attaches little servos, wing flaps, and mini motors. “The whole model weighs under 800g. Though the items installed are small in size, Midhun claims he has to shell out around I16,000 to make one. “But that is when I make it for the first time. I know my limitations. Since my financial capabilities are limited, I dismantle older aircraft and use the parts,” he says. Once he makes a successful model, he immediately works towards upgrading it.

Midhun’s models include Glider model fish, which can stay in the air at a slow pace, fighter jets raptor, dark knight, Edge 540 can do aerobic flip, Ft Explore, and bomber jet. Midhun claims he is the first in Kerala to have built a dark knight model. “When I checked online for references before making it, I could only find videos from abroad,” he says. The aircraft he makes can travel up to 650m, he can fly it till it becomes a dot in the sky. Midhun conducts flying experiments only in open fields and not in busy areas, owing to restrictions.

