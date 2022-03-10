Actor Subhashree and her friends celebrate women from all walks of life at Brewhive

Recently on the occasion of International Working Women’s Day, three city women from different walks of life came together to celebrate the essence of womanhood. Actor Subhashree Ganguly, director of FFACE Falaque Rashid Roy and entrepreneur Polomi Jaiswal celebrated Women's Day at Brewhive last Sunday on a different note.

March 6 saw these doting mothers and homemakers who have simultaneously and successfully nurtured their respective careers meet at the Sector V hub to discuss various shades of femininity and their life experiences. Brewhive came up with a ladies special, all-day-long itinerary for them to indulge in some fun activities such as shopping, live performances and karaoke accompanied by good food and drinks.

“My kids are my biggest source of motivation and strength and womanhood is all about playing different roles in real life as a wife, a mother, a daughter, careerist lady and so on,” shares Polomi owner of Fuse Salon and The Brewhive.

Actor Subhashree, now a young mother, expressed how life has shown her the beauty of being a woman. A woman, being able to create, nurture and bring a new life to this world is the most amazing feeling according to her. She believes just like there is a woman behind every successful man, a strong woman equally needs a strong man to push her towards her full potential. She credits her success to her father and husband.

This year the event brought together real life sheroes to put across the message that women are not defined just by their past experiences. Acid attack and domestic violence survivors joined hands with the trio in this unique Women’s Day celebration.

The trio felicitated Ritu Nangalia Jaiswal, Oiendrila Ray Kapur, Dipanjana Datta, Luna Chatterjee and Kakali Biswas for contributions in their respective fields, as well as their endurance.