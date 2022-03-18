Special: Kolkata Photographer Prateek Mazumder trains his lenses on four city models
Sharmistha Ghosal Published : 18th March 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 18th March 2022 12:00 AM
Music, art as well as photography is something that has run in Prateek Mazumder's family for generations, if not as occupations, definitely as hobbies. "My mother used to dress up me and my sister and click pictures with our old Kodak film camera. My late father too had a Sony Handycam with which he shot his and my grandmother's music videos. I used to sit beside him while he learnt to edit videos in Pinnacle 8 from scratch, and by the time I was in Class VIII, I could edit videos by myself," reminisces Prateek. With time, he focused on his career as a stock market analyst after college until his uncle had gifted him his first camera, a Panasonic Lumix FS4 in 2009.
It was in 2014 that Prateek started taking small party photography assignments borrowing a DSLR from his flatmate. Consistent learning, a warm demeanour and word-of-mouth helped Prateek bag more work and now, for the past seven years, he has been a regular choice of photographer at the city's upscale private parties and occasions.
"Once when I started to think of photography as a profession, I tried to learn anything and everything so that I am self-sufficient to run the whole business by myself. This involved 4-5 hours of online learning every day after 10 hours of office," tells the self-taught shutterbug, whose wife, apart from his parents, has been major support over the last few years.
Be it weddings or commercial shoots, Prateek tries to create art. "My interest in cinematography has been more in focus in the last few years. I have worked with some of the biggest wedding companies in India and learnt and developed my skills to match their standards. Everybody is unique in their own way and highlighting that makes my pictures a work of art. Along with this, playing with the colour palette in post-production shapes the way in which my viewers see the pictures," he tells us.
Among the models whose pictures he has submitted for this column, Prateek finds Sushmita to be an extremely professional and experienced model who knows what are the needs of the clients. "Pooja is also delightful to work with. For her grace and dancing skills, she is really light on her feet. Laly has a happy-go-lucky nature and jolly attitude while Nandita is really updated with the current trends," adds Prateek, who currently uses Sony A7III for her shoots.
Sushmita Roy | 27, height: 5 ft 9 inches
A full-time model by profession, Sushmita loves wearing everything casual and comfortable including oversized tops, t-shirts and athleisure and for parties, it's always colourful maxi dresses in cotton or satin. "I love wearing all shades of purple including violet, lavender and mauve besides pink. For formal occasions, I wear jamdanis with traditional blouses and oxidised chunky earrings. Makeup is always nude for me with perhaps a red pout for the glamourous evenings," she says.
Instagram: @sushmitaroy1994
Pooja Bhatta | 26, height: 5 ft 4 inches
A full-time model, Pooja mostly loves wearing jeans and t-shirts, short dresses, hot pants and crop tops, preferably in cotton. "I love wearing a lot of blacks and for get-togethers, it has to be a dhakai or handwoven linen with sleeveless or deep cut blouses. I like accessorising the look with oxidised silver jewellery and it can either be a pair of earrings or a stunning neckpiece. I like nude makeup with smoky eyes," says Pooja.
Instagram: @iampoojabhatta
Nandita Daga | 35, height: 5 ft 2 inches
Fashion entrepreneur Nandita loves modelling as a hobby and likes to wear anything that sets her apart from the common crowd. "I like to keep it casually different and often choose to wear shades of pastels rather than plain white for the summers. I like quirky jumpsuits, coords, a nice short skirt with a smart shirt or a one-shoulder dress. For the evenings, I love wearing anything with a hint of bling in it be it my outfits, shoes or bags. Usually, it's a cocktail dress or smart jeans and a bling shirt. For formal occasions, it has to be a Sabyasachi Anarkali for me with jadau earrings. Makeup means a pinch of glitter and kohl on the eyes and light shades of pink or pastel brown for the day and red or maroon for nights," says Nandita.
Instagram: @nanditadaga
Laly Chakraborty | 25, height: 5 ft 4 inches
A blogger, model and corporate brand marketing professional, Laly loves wearing casuals, mostly dresses in cotton. Her favourite colours are all shades of yellow and white. For traditional occasions, she loves wearing saris and lehengas paired with spaghetti sleeve blouses, blouse tops with balloon sleeves, glass sleeves having deep neck cuts. "I love accessorising my looks with sleek chains, pendants, finger rings, belts and hats. Makeup has to be natural with more attention to the pouts," tells Laly.
Instagram: @lalylovesprawn