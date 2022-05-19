Sleeep Boutique in ITC Royal Bengal offers luxe merch for quality sleep

If you have stress-induced sleeping disorders that require nothing more than changing the way you sleep, then ITC Hotels' newly launched Sleeep Boutique might have some very helpful merch solutions for you. The well-researched and diverse range of sleep-inducing items, including comfortable pillows, bed linen and bedding among others, is a result of a decade-long Sleep Study led by an expert team from ITC Hotels along with scientists of ITC Life sciences and Technology Centre.

"We initiated research nearly a decade ago on sleep and we implement practices that enhance the quality of sleep experienced by the guests at our hotels. The offerings at ITC Hotels Sleeep Boutique allow the guests to feel their best. You can choose from the diverse range of pillows, bedding and bed linen, part of the signature Sleeep Boutique collection, for your personal use," says Gaurav Soneja, General Manager, ITC Royal Bengal.

ITC Hotels' Sleeep Boutique

The luxe shop located within the ITC Royal Bengal premises offers a wide variety of sleep merchandise at affordable prices for both the guests and non-resident buyers. A visit to the store really had us impressed by the sheer variety of options available for every kind of buyer. You can choose from at least eight varieties of pillows, specially made by ITC Hotels, that have distinct specifications in terms of sizes, materials and comfort level.

If you have spondylosis, you can settle for the Relaxing Support pillow and if ultimate comfort is your key to a good night's slumber, then go for the Super Soft or premium Down Feather pillows. The Slim pillows are for those who look for good support apart from softness.

But there's more to the boutique than mere pillows. You have an equally wide array of super comfy customised duvets, duvet covers, pillow protectors and covers, bedsheets and mattress protectors in different sizes. Also, the embroidered ben linen collection has a minimalist approach in terms of design aesthetes that simply goes well with any kind of decor.

The Sleeep Boutique is an extension of ITC Hotels' years-long endeavour to ensure ultimate comfort for their guests. Providing the guests with the best sleep experience is one of the prime objectives of the hotel and for that, they have undertaken several initiatives including optimised decibel levels in the rooms, innovative lighting such as the anti-stumble lights, right shower pressure and Sleeep Music channel apart from a well-researched Sleep Menu. The culinary offerings in the Sleep Menu are prepared using select ingredients, which are scientifically reported in the published literature, to aid and improve sleep and comprise dishes like Buttermilk Pancake with Bananas, Pavilion Caprese, Chicken Supreme, Lotus Seeds and Milk.

Sleeep Boutique is located at ITC Royal Bengal.