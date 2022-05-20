From hair oils and serums to masks, here's a list of summer products for your skin and mane

Hair story

Summers can have really adverse effects on your mane and Dromen & Co's Ayurvedic Hair Brew Oil might be a great way to keep it fuss-free. A mix of virgin cold-pressed olive oil infused with fifteen clean Ayurvedic herbs such as lavender, vetiver, reetha, shikakai among others, this oil stimulates healthy growth, fights frizz, dandruff, itchy scalp and improves the texture and volume too. Interestingly, the Hair Brew bottle can be re-filled up to two times with their own choice of oil such as coconut, almond, olive oil.

Price: Rs 999. On dromenco.com

Pilgrim's 24K Gold Range

Skin sheen

Clean beauty Pilgrim's new pre-event skincare range, 24K Gold Range, is a great natural quick fix for that glowy skin. Consisting of beauty oil, serum and mask, this kit detoxifies and exfoliates the skin giving it a healthy inner glow within minutes. The face mask boosts collagen and the oil is rich in 24K gold flakes, argan and neroli oils. The serum comprising gold leaf, mulberry extract, niacinamide and hyaluronic acid, lends the skin an inner glow.

Price: Rs 1500 (approx) On pilgrim.com

Skinworks' Coffee Clay Mask

Mask it up

Skinworks' new range of summer face masks is a great way to remove impurities, prevent acne, and minimise pores. Natural and organic, you can choose from these three masks -- charcoal, coffee, and green tea. Each of these removes sun tan effectively, maintaining the Ph balance of the skin.

Rs 600. On www.skinworks.in

Soulflower face wash

Soft and supple

Chemical-free brand Soulflower launches an all-new organic and handmade collection of face washes in collaboration with their brand ambassador, actor Palak Tiwari. Made with natural and organic ingredients like neem, tea tree, basil, licorice, green tea and salicylic acid, these gentle cleansers removes all the dirt and oil and render the skin radiant and supple. They come in four fresh variants that include Kumkumadi, Charcoal, Vitamin C and Tea Tree.

Rs 450. On soulflower.biz

SkinQ's Glow Bright Face Mask

Glow job

SkinQ's Glow Bright Wonder Mask with active ingredients like niacinamide, glycolic acid, licorice, vitamin C and mulberry extracts, promises to remove tan and bring that instant glow in flat 15 minutes. If you are short on time, be it a party night or a work meeting, just put it on for an even-toned brighter looking skin.

Rs 690. On skinq.com