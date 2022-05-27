Ain’t no mountain high enough

After scaling Kedarkantha, there was no turning back for Muhammed Munavvir. The majestic mountain peak of the Himalayas, tranquil rivers, snowscapes, and awe-inspiring views of meadows and villages beckoned Munavvir. The traveller at heart then went all the way to Har Ki Dun, Khaliya top, Valley of Flowers, and even the scariest treks of all — the Meghalaya-Bamboo trek. After successfully passing through the series of connected bamboo bridges laid over mountain ridges and rivers, Munnavir soon began his next journey — to Mount Everest.

As it was a risky affair, he decided to backpack to the Everest Base Camp (EBC) for now. Without a second thought, he started his journey on April 15. The 23-year-old is now back in Kerala and still can’t contain the excitement of having trailed 5,364m. Though he is just 3.3ft tall, he has travelled far and wide — in India and the neighbouring nations. His cheerful personality and the zest to live life to the fullest have helped him make several deep friendships wherever he travels.

“I haven’t spent any money on my travels since 2020,” he quips. “Either I travel with good samaritans I meet on the way or with the help of sponsorships. The trip to EBC happened with such a sponsorship,” says Munavvir, who used to work as an accountant at a bakery in Kochi.

Munavvir’s recent travels have been chronicled by travel vlogger Bibin Joseph. After receiving an offer to trek to the base camp, Munavvir travelled to Nepal to learn Kung Fu. “For me, martial arts are not just a hobby. While travelling, if you know a skill it is a benefit. With my Kung Fu skills, I can entertain people. It will help build strong relationships. I get to teach a few lessons too, which would help me get some money,” quips the 23-year-old.He calls his latest climb to the base camp a dream come true. A precursor to the ultimate journey, scaling the tallest mountain.

The climb begins

Munavvir’s journey startedfrom Lukla. Usually, the trekkers catch a flight to Lukla from Kathmandu, he says. However, Munavvir and the team decided to travel to Kharikhola in a car. From there, they travelled with a mule, which carried all the essentials like food supplies. “We met a few more trekkers on the way as the world’s most dangerous airport — Tenzing-Hilary airport was nearby.” Through the mountains they reached Namche. The place has it all, Munavvir says. “I wondered how it was possible to have ATMs, hospitals, and even spa centres on the steep, mountainous terrain,” he adds.

Resting up

After reaching high altitudes, a day is kept aside just for the body to adjust to the changes in the environment. “From Namche, we trekked for some time to catch a glimpse of Everest. From there we went to the Everest hotel. It is an attraction for everyone who is trekking here, a hotel at such a high altitude,” he explains.

After a day’s rest, the team headed to Lobuche, passing several monasteries. “Usually, trekkers stop at Lobuche also to acclimatise with the climate. Since none of us had any altitude issues, we decided to continue,” says Munavvir. However, shortly after, he fell sick. He was just about to reach the base camp. “When my group reached the base camp, I was behind everyone. The altitude sickness became so grave that I thought I wouldn’t make it. But I didn’t want to give up after coming all the way up. Though I took some time, I finally entered the base camp,” adds Munavvir.

Top last climb

Munavvir scaled 5,364m to reach the base camp. “Needless to say, I broke down when I reached. I did go through a lot of difficulties to reach the top and the feeling was priceless. Between two mountains, I spotted the top of Everest. Looking at it I made a promise that I’d conquer the highest summit one day,” says Munavvir who still can’t contain his excitement.

Though Munavvir always strives to do things that are deemed impossible by others, he says he will trek Everest only after visiting all his dream places. “Trekking Mt Everest is a risky affair. Many have lost their lives while attempting to conquer the mighty mountain. So if someone is ready to sponsor now, I wouldn’t take it up. I have plans to give Annapurna Circuit and Mount Kilimanjaro a shot,” concludes Munavvir.

