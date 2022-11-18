Hola Hyderabad: Merrymaking and cheer

This week Hyderabad saw a line-up of fun and refreshing activities. From city-based haute couture fashion store, Akritti Elites’ founder, Sashi Nahata, organising her daughter’s baby shower to a costume designer,

Shruti Kapoor launched a new store — the city was a host to new beginnings. We also witnessed the launch of The Neighbourhood Bar & Kitchen. Located at Himayat Nagar, with grand interiors and a huge façade. This one is undoubtedly a marvellous place to satiate your food cravings. It had upbeat music and a

delectable menu of food and cocktails to indulge in, soulfully curated by Hyderabad’s prominent event planner, Sofiya Events.

Many known faces of the city were seen having a fun time at the launch. Google’s industry solutions architect, Ananya Simlai, the great-grandson of Hyderabad’s sixth Nizam — Raunaq Yar Khan, and Shipra Gandhi were a few names among the attendees at the event. Baby Showers celebrate the most precious

moments ever! Sashi from Akritti Elite hosted a baby shower for her daughter Sheetal who is about to deliver her second child. Everyone seemed to be happy and excited and of course, the mother-tobe

was pampered thoroughly. There were dance performances and fun activities over lip-smacking food and drinks. The guest list included their family and friends who were cheering for her. Sheetal, who looked like a vision in her floral dress, was also joined by Sashi Nahata’s best pals Shobha Sudhakar, Amrit Singh, Aakanksha Kedia and others, seen in high spirits.

November 11 was quite a phenomenal day for those who believe in the cosmos and energies. The day is believed to be a huge portal for energy. On this special day, entrepreneur Priya Rajiv hosted an exclusive private showcase of The 11:11 Series — an art exhibition for animal welfare by artist Anoushka Sahdev.

The guests of honour were Vidya Rao, Ratna Sekhar and Roshanara Reddy. Women’s clothing brand – Pause helmed by Shruti Kapoor established its new store recently. Pause is a slow-fashion women’s wear label that is widely known for its lightweight fabrics. Inaugurated by entrepreneur and founder of Hash Tag Marketing, Gulnar Virk, the occasion had other businesspersons including Priya Rajiv, Shweta Malpani, and Shruti Sareen.

That’s all for now, hope to see you guys on the other side with the latest happenings from the city!



Hola Hyderabad is a fortnightly column on our happening city by our very own celebrity writer Esha

Hindocha.

(The writer is a fashion and lifestyle influencer and a committee member of the Telangana Artist’s Association.)