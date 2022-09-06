A tryst with heritage

The capital brims with countless spaces that attract a diverse pool of people across backgrounds, cultures, and interests. The narrow winding lanes of Old Delhi leading to bustling bazaars and antiquated houses; the larger-than-life monuments, each telling tales of the past; the scenic gardens offering a green respite when the city seems overcrowded—there is more to explore and unravel than meets the eye.

The best way to unfold stories of the city is by walking through the streets and lanes courtesy history tours. Among the bevy of establishments that will help you to do so is ‘Delhinama’, a venture founded by Chhatarpur-based Parul Tanwar (24) and Raghuveer Jadon (28).

Explore the beauty of Delhi

Founded in June 2021, Delhinama (@thedelhinama on Instagram) is referred to as a “pandemic baby” by the duo—both of them hold a master’s degree in Travel and Tourism from the Indian Institute of Tourism and Travel Management, Pusa. Through this venture, they attempt to familiarise citizens with Delhi as well as its many stories. Tanwar recalls travelling to rural Rajasthan with Jadon and a few others for a research project in 2020.

“As soon as I came back, I realised I must start something of my own,” she shares. With ‘Delhinama’, the duo is keen on revisiting stories and “preserving” these for posterity. “The idea is to strike a balance between information and experiences and then make it accessible to people,’’ explains Tanwar, who prefers walking tours to get acquainted with a city. “People know about walking tours but not many really attend these. We want to make such tours more fun.”

Given tours were a definite no-no amid the pandemic, ‘Delhinama’ launched their first project by organising virtual cooking classes—they conducted sessions for foreigners on how to make chai and fritters. “We could not go out yet so we felt that was a great way to do something. It also got a great response from people.” As the authorities gradually lifted restrictions in phases, the organisation started conducting weekend walks across Delhi (starting price per person is Rs 500).

Unfold stories old and new

Along with the ongoing tours, Tanwar and Jadon are planning to commence two new walks—these will be launched by the end of this month—that will offer Delhities a glimpse of the history and heritage of

Old Delhi. ‘Kabootar Baazi’ (pigeon racing)—the first walk—will throw light on the age-old spectator sport wherein domestic pigeons are released in the sky and skilled men control the flock by means of verbal commands. “‘Kabootar Baazi’ is a dying tradition; only a few families are still practising this sport. We are currently researching and plan to work with the community on this,” explains. The duo is also curating a walk that would focus on the history of tawaifs (courtesans) in Delhi. “The idea is to celebrate courtesans as the skilled artists that they used to be,” concludes Tanwar.