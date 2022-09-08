Green glamour: Eco decor leading the way

Khushboo Kumar from Dwarka recalls being fascinated by nature-related chapters in her primary class science books. “I think that is where my love for gardening started,” shares the 35-year-old who currently has more than 200 varieties of plants—mostly flowering plants and a few succulents—spread across the ground floor of her home. However, the visual that stands out in Kumar’s garden goes beyond the vast expanse of plants. The DIY (do-it-yourself) decor ideas that she routinely shares on her Instagram blog (@that_greencornerbykhushboo) are a delight to the eyes. Scroll through her page to be impressed by an array of ideas—upcycled lamps, jars, etc.

In a similar vein, IT consultant Neetu Jakhar’s (42) Instagram page (@creative_homes.and.gardens) is nothing short of a how-to guide for gardening enthusiasts to spruce up their green spaces. She provides upcycling tips to create projects that are not just aesthetic additions to one’s blooming haven but also functional. While home gardens are more popular than ever, people are now opting for novel ways to elevate the existing green corners in their homes, and what better than putting craft supplies you own to good use.



Unwilling to discard a box that she found at her home a few years ago, Kumar settled on taking the DIY route. “I decided to create something out of it, just once, and that is how I went on this journey of DIY.” Among the many statement pieces, a striking décor remains a lamp she crafted from a tree branch. She says, “That lamp is a conversation starter in my house.” Kumar’s DIY addiction has nudged her into transforming everything from baby formula cartons to alcohol bottles into decorative accents such as wall hangings. “If I see something that is probably to be discarded, I try to create it into something useful.” Artworks made of shells, découpage art on terracotta plates, piggy banks converted into vases, candles made out of discarded glasses—the list goes on.

Jakhar, on the other hand, has conducted several large-scale DIY experiments. Talking about an outdoor dining table she made using wooden spools, and a garden table she created by upcycling a wooden door that was to be discarded after being infested with termites, she shares, “Both these pieces are very different and eye-catching. Every time we have guests at home, they are always interested to know more about them.” Jakhar’s mini projects are not just great ways to beautify her home but also push her in the journey towards a sustainable lifestyle. “I try to repurpose and upcycle rather than throw it away. There is too much pressure on the planet. By upcycling, we can reduce our carbon footprint.”

Not just an imitation game

Both Kumar (31.2K followers on Instagram) and Jakhar (300K followers on Instagram) have a massive social media following. However, they suggest that craft enthusiasts steer clear of copying DIY ideas directly off the internet. “Do not go by the popular trends. Instead, see what you can use in your house to craft something new. Try not to make things for the sake of it; create things that can add value to your house,” advises Kumar. Jakhar concludes, “Visiting a market to buy a DIY product is not something I suggest. Work with things you already have. If you have the money to spend on DIY, you’d rather go and buy the product directly from the market.”