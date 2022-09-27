Buckingham Palace has released the official cypher for the new King of Britain, King Charles III. Sources added that the monogram will appear on government buildings and red mail pillar boxes from now. Reports said that the cypher has been designed by the College of Arms and consists of the initials ‘C’ and ‘R’, which stands for Charles and Rex (Latin for king), along with an illustration of the crown.

The new cypher will be used by the Court post office on Tuesday after the official mourning for Queen Elizabeth II is over, stated sources. “The decision to replace cyphers will be at the discretion of individual organisations, and the process will be gradual (sic),” Buckingham Palace said in a statement. Reports added that the cypher in Scotland will use the Scottish crown's illustration.

For the first time since the demise of the late Queen's father, king George VI, in 1952, senior attorneys have switched from ‘Queen's Counsel’ (QC) to ‘King's Counsel’ (KC). Other modifications will be gradually implemented in Britain and the 14 other nations where the monarch is also the head of state — ranging from the king's face on banknotes and coins to the wording within passports.

The cypher for the previous ruler, Queen Elizabeth II was E II R, which stood for Elizabeth II Regina (‘queen’ in Latin). The College of Arms, which designed the cypher, was founded in 1484 to create and maintain official registers. According to sources, every year, the royal mailroom processes some 200,000 items, including state correspondence, event invites, and replies to letters and cards from the general public. The royal household and many government agencies will use the new cypher.

Charles was officially announced the new King of the UK on September 10 in an official ceremony. Charles automatically became King when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away on September 8 at the age of 96, following an unprecedented 70 years on the throne. On September 9, Charles addressed the nation vowing in a televised address to carry on the Queen's “lifelong service” and lead the country into a modern era. Charles looked to both the past — noting his mother’s unwavering “dedication and devotion as sovereign” — and the future, seeking to strike a reassuring note of constancy while signalling that his will be a 21st-century monarchy.