Paloma about town: Art, flavour & festive glow

I’m honestly not sure where to begin. After a week immersed in the arts, and Christmas festivities just starting around the city, celebrations were interrupted by the cyclone. Everyone battened down their hatches and prepared to sit tight, being experts in this particular sort of drill. As always, we were amazed at the way the city pulled together, helping each other in this time of need. Regular civilians pooling their resources together on everything from food and blankets to boat rescue missions.

The event of the week was the Madras Art Weekend, which started off as a ‘weekend’ but is now so much more. Multiple events across various days had the whole city excited. We all love the chance to view and interact with art outside of a sterile space and this festival does exactly that. My first stop was at a panel discussion at The Park on the guardianship of legacies with Kiran Nadar, Lavina Baldota and Radhika Raje, Maharani of Baroda, moderated by Vidya Singh. It was a very interesting conversation about old versus new, and the systems we have in place, to preserve art. I also got the chance to moderate a panel discussion at Cottingley, about interdisciplinary collaborations in art, design and fashion. On the panel were Rochelle Pinto, Vikram Phadke and artists Clarke Reynolds and Steve Messam. It turned out to be yet another interesting chat, made more so by the 20 or so artists in the audience. Post the chat, people got to have a look around, some buying pieces to add to their collections. And getting its fair share of attention outside was the Lexus Art Car. Also taking place this week was an event organised by the Australian Consulate General for the arts and culture fraternity of the city. Australian students on an exchange programme under the New Colombo Plan (between Queensland University of Technology and K M Music Conservatory) also showcased music performances. Consul General Sarah Kirlew played the perfect host for the evening. Following up quickly was the much talked about Marvelous Margazhi organised by Lakshmi and Saraswati, showcasing culture on the ramp. Some of the biggest heavyweights in music, dance and arts had gathered, as a prelude to Chennai’s Margazhi festival.

X’mas vibes at Hilton Chennai

The Park Hyatt in collaboration with Gallery Veda hosted guests at The Art Of Food And Wine. This was a stimulating culinary experience where every bite and brushstroke were a work of art. We got to enjoy a four-course meal at various locations around the hotel, while side by side enjoying the work of Chennai-based contemporary artists on display. The progressive dinner was paired beautifully with wine and cocktails. From modern European, to south Indian and Asian, we covered it all, ending with some sinful dessert that looked almost too beautiful to eat.

And the cake mixing ceremonies have given way to the tree lighting ceremonies with three happening just this past week. While the Hyatt Regency created a tree made from old books, Temple Bay crafted one from fallen tree branches. The Hilton Chennai followed their dazzling tree lighting ceremony with the opening of Santa’s bake shop at the lobby. There will be more to come, stay tuned for all the festive details.