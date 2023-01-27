Hola Hyderabad: The week that was

The city looks joyful, illuminated and magical around this time. So, let us pursue some fervour and bring you events from around town which illustrate quite a happening calendar.



For one, the well-known socialite Sushila Bokadia celebrated her birthday with her friends. With an extensive guest list, non-stop DJ beats, and cocktail lineups coupled with lip-smacking Thai and Continental food, this was a party to remember. Dressed in tones of golden and black, the Bokadia family looked elegant while the birthday girl, Sushila made an amicable host. We spotted Amrit Singh, Shanoor Sana and Shalini Modani among other guests.



The city also recently witnessed the grand launch of the Tata-owned Zoya Jewellery Flagship store. Philanthropist and city-based fashion enthusiast, Sudha Reddy inaugurated by lighting a lamp, following which the crème de la crème of Hyderabad were seen catching up over exotic cocktails. To add more opulence to the evening, a saxophonist elevated the set through soulful melodies.



Sarita Handa, globally synonymous with sophisticated luxury for the home, opened the doors of a new store in our city. Located in Banjara Hills, the store exudes grandeur with a touch of understated luxury. New Juxtapositions of colours, shapes, textures and finishes that mirror their artisanal approach are expressed across sumptuous ranges of bed and bath linen, an exhibition of objects d’art, lighting, rugs, furniture and decor collectables. While guests from the interior design and architecture fraternity kept flowing in, influencers and socialites also hopped in for a memorable time. Some of the guests included Sona Reddy, Supraja Rao, Twinkle Hanspa, Divus Boppana, and Anam Mirza. With that, let’s await another festive week of birthday fetes and new adventures!

Hola Hyderabad is a fortnightly column on our happening city by our very own celebrity writer Esha Hindocha.

(The writer is a fashion and lifestyle influencer and a committee member of the Telangana Artist’s Association.)