Special: Photographer Joydeep Das trains his lenses on four models from Kolkata

In a hectic and stressful world, photography helps 31-year-old Joydeep Das to relax and enjoy. "By immersing myself in photography, I can forget about the daily stresses and strains. Time is unstoppable, but somehow through photographs you can freeze time," says Joydeep, who is a professional photographer for the past 7 years.

It was during his childhood when he saw his father clicking pictures of them with a device that he developed an interest in photography. "Back then it was all about reel camera and we had to wait for a few days before the negatives turned into pictures. I used to get very excited seeing the pictures and fell in love with the camera," he recalls.

He considers himself lucky to have a family who stood rock solid behind his decision to leave a full-time job to pursue his passion for photography. "I enrolled in a course in professional photography at the National Academy of Photography to learn the nuances of clicking pictures. For me, photography is nothing but painting with light and just like every painting that depicts a story, I try to portray art and beautify people through my photography," tells Joydeep who uses a Nikon D810 and Sony Alfa 73 for shoots.

"I want to keep creating new photographs and wish to create a unique club of photography to encourage budding photographers as well as to spread awareness about photography," signs off the shutterbug, who loves playing mouth organ, synthesizer and guitar at leisure.

Joydeep can be reached at 9830442443 or njoydeeply@gmail.com Instagram:@joydeepgram

Shreya Roy

Shreya Roy | 24, height: 5 ft 2 inches

A full-time model, Shreya loves to wear something comfortable for daily wear and settles for simple jeans and t-shirt, skirts and shirts, kurtas or even Indo-Western outfits for regular wear. "Black is my favourite colour and I love wearing anything in cotton and silk," says Shreya. For weddings and other formal occasions, it's always a pure handloom sari and full-sleeve blouses and silver jewellery. Makeup for her always means a glammed up look with well-done smoky eyes.

Instagram: @vel.vet_can.you

Nazia Shah

Nazia Shah | 26, height: 5 ft 6 inches

A full-time model, Nazia loves casual clothing. "I don't like too tight or skinny dresses. For me, it has always been wearing something relaxed and comfortable and I love salwar kameez, jumpsuits or plain pajamas and tees. White is my favourite colour and I love cotton and khadi," she says.

For formal gatherings, it depends upon the occasion. For pujas, she loves wearing gorgeous Benarasi saris with sleeveless and backless blouses. If it's a wedding then she loves lehengas. She accessorises the looks with big jhumkas and finger rings and prefers a nude makeup with smoky eyes.

Instagram: @proudnazia

Piyali Basak

Piyali Basak | 21, height: 5 ft 7 inches

A full-time model, Piyali loves wearing all kinds of clothes. "For regular wear, I am more comfortablein my jeans and tops and I always wear heels. I also love wearing short dresses, gowns and shorts and cotton is my favourite material," tells Piyali whose favourite colours are black and white. "For formal occasions like weddings I always love wearing lehengas and like to accessorise them with silver jewellery. I like heavy neckpieces like chokers and like to keep my makeup nude with dark lips in shades of brown and pink.

Simran Mahato

Simran Mahato | 22, height: 5 ft 3 inches

A freelance model, Simran loves to keep it casual and cool for regular wear. "I love wearing dresses, skirts, jeans, shorts and tees for daily wear. I love colours black, red and blue and denim is my favourite fabric," she tells us.

For occasions and gatherings she prefers lehengas or saris paired with deep neck sleeveless blouses and accessorises her looks with chunky earrings. Makeup means simple look with bold red lips.

Instagram: @simrannmahatoo

Instagram: @ misspiyalibasakofficial