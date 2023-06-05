Pedal through Heritage celebrates World Environment Day and Bicycle Day

The Heritage Committee of The Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCC&I) just organised Heritage Cycling Tour, Pedal Through Heritage, with the support of Department of Environment, Government of West Bengal and New Town Kolkata Development Authority to celebrate World Environment Day and World Bicycle Day.

The tour was flagged off by Debashis Sen, Chairman, New Town Kolkata Development Authority, Kaliyamurthi Balamurugan, IFS, Chief Environment Officer, Department of Environment, Government of West Bengal along with GM Kapur, State Convenor of INTACH, Chairperson of the Heritage Committee, BCC&I.

Through this initiative, The Chamber wanted to build awareness on the ecological sustainability of the wetlands around the Newtown area. Wetlands of these areas play an important role in maintaining the ecological balance essential for the sustenance of biodiversity.

GM Kapur, Chairperson of the Heritage Committee, BCC&I says, ”A sustainable transportation system that includes and celebrates cycling, is necessary today in order to reduce the environmental impact caused by carbon and other emissions is necessary to preserve the environment as well. Physical well-being of the health of the individual as well as the environment can be looked after simultaneously by the cycling initiative.”

Around 60 cyclists representing corporates and academia has joined the tour today. Through this cycling tour, the objective was to promote the issues of air pollution and how bicycles are considered efficient to mitigate the challenges caused by the same.