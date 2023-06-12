Noida-based model dies after lighting truss collapses 

A horrific tragedy struck during a fashion show at Laxmi Studio in Film City, Noida, as a young model lost her life and another one sustained major injuries when an iron truss supporting the lights collapsed and fell onto the two. The incident occurred around 1:30 pm on Sunday, shocking attendees and leaving authorities scrambling for answers.

The victim, identified as 24-year-old Vanshika Chopra, hailed from Gaur City-2 in Greater Noida. Witnesses described the horrifying scene as the heavy truss came crashing down during the ongoing fashion show. Unfortunately, Vanshika was unable to escape the falling structure, resulting in her demise after she was rushed to the hospital.

Another person, Bobby Raj from Agra, was also caught in the collapse and suffered injuries. In response to the devastating incident, police have detained the event's organizer as well as those responsible for installing the ill-fated lighting truss.

“A 24-year-old woman named Vanshika Chopra died after lights installed in a private studio in Film City collapsed during a fashion show event being held there. One person was injured in the incident. Four suspects have been detained for questioning," said Shakti Awasthi, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida).

