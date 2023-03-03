Ace investor Meghna Bajoria shares why more women should venture into the world of stock markets

City girl Meghna Bajoria had a natural interest towards the stock market and finance management, given her family’s roots in business. To further transform her knack into a profession, she travelled overseas to the UK to pursue a management degree. She eventually decided to learn the intricacies and took baby steps into the world of equity to increase her stock portfolio size. Today, she is also associated with the thirty year old Kolkata based finance platform Millennium Mams’ that was established with an aim to create financial awareness and literacy amongst women. We speak to Meghna ahead of Women’s Day to know more about the challenges of being an investor, and why it is important for women to venture into the world of investments.

What are the lessons you have learned as an investor?

Each investor’s journey is unique since everybody comes with their individual risk appetites and entry points into the market. One major lesson I have learned in this field is that one should invest in the stock market only with surplus money. Secondly trading is a recipe for disaster; hence I have always stayed far away from it. For capital formation I invest in certain stocks for the mid-term, while setting my goal to let the magic of compounding create wealth for me through my long term investments. Some factors I keep in mind while investing is to choose companies which have good management. It is also important to understand the business and the right entry price.

What are some of the challenges that you've faced in this field?

In the current age of over-information it can get quite challenging to stay away from the noise and adhere to one’s investment strategy. However, I try to overcome it by reminding myself to stick to the core principles I follow. Another challenge is to not let emotions drive one’s dealings. Most investors make wrong decisions when they are driven by negative emotions like fear and greed.

What are some ABCs of finance management, and investments every woman should follow?

A- Make saving a habit

B- Invest your savings according to individual requirement & risk appetite

C- Beat inflation by investing in equity (through SIP) rather than debt

It’s been thirty years for Millennium Mams’. How important is it to have a finance platform that focuses particularly on women?

Finance in most homes has always been and still is a male dominated domain. Most women entrepreneurs and professionals even though financially independent are not always financially literate. Hence, it is the need of the hour to have a platform like Millennium Mams’ which empowers women through financial literacy. It is a unique organisation that has not only changed thousands of lives but opened up a whole new world for them. Their Millennium Youth camp had increased my interest in the world of finance and then my journey of empowerment continued when I became a member of Millennium Mams’. The highlight of my association with this esteemed organisation was when we attended the Berkshire Hathaway AGM in Omaha and got a chance to be in the presence of the legendary investor - Warren Buffett.

You are also fond of writing stories for children. Do you have any plans of publishing a book anytime soon?

I have a 10 year old son and we have a ritual where I read him bedtime stories every night. He would sometimes cajole me to come up with my own original stories and that is how I started writing children’s stories to indulge him. The book is still a work in progress.

Your message to other women who wish to become successful investors?

India is the bright spot of the world currently and we as women should be a part of its growth story, so work hard , be very well informed, have conviction in yourself and proactively manage your finances!