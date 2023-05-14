Mother’s Day -A Glance into Different Cultures Celebrating Mothers

Every year, we dedicate one day to our mothers. Mothers are the most important people in our lives, theirs is the first face we see when we enter this world, they play an important role in shaping our understanding of love and shaping our understanding of life. They support us throughout our lives, helping us understand our rights and wrongs, wiping our tears at every turn of life and celebrating our wins, from our very first steps. Here is how different cultures around the world celebrate this day by showering mothers with love in their own ways.

Also read: INTERVIEW | Expecting mom Ishita Dutta Sheth shares pregnancy care ahead of Mother's Day

United States

In the US, children, teenagers and adults do the household chores for the day, they either cook for their mothers or have a big dinner in a nice restaurant, showering them with love and gifts. They buy them flowers, especially carnations which represent gratitude. Some people wear pink flowers to show respect for their mothers.

Mexico

Known as La Dia De La Madre, unlike in the US, Mexicans celebrate Mother’s Day on May 10. They sing songs, gift candies, and colourful flowers, a song is sung in the morning of Mother’s Day called ‘Las Mañanitas.’ They have big feasts and cook delicious foods for their mothers or take them out for a night of fine dining. As it is celebrated in a big way, restaurants are booked in advance and packed.

Also read: Mother's Day 2023 : Last minute gifting ideas to pamper her

Peru

Peruvians are particularly unique in their celebrations of their mothers. Children do the most for their mothers on this day, they buy small gifts, and cards and recite poetry, throw surprise parties, preparing special meals for them to showcase their love in many ways as possible. Many people in Lima also visit the graves of their mothers on this day at the El Angel Cemetario, hiring cleaners to clean the graves of the deceased in honour of their mothers.