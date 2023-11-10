Paloma about town: A week packed with food, fashion &  fun  

It’s that time of the year again where everyone has to put their most resourceful foot forward and come up with a Halloween costume. For a change, I saw no witches or cats this year, instead ‘Wednesday Addams’ seemed to be the popular choice. Girls with pigtails and bangs seemed to greet me at every turn. My better half and I, who decided to go as Barbie and Ken, expected a face-off with others in the same costume. Fortunately for us, we spotted no others.



With so much happening this week, let’s keep going with fashion and end with food. Phoenix MarketCity was the place to be with loads of events happening across multiple days. Digital creator Priyadarshini Vijaykumar invited friends over for a pre-Diwali soiree at Michael Kors. Guests enjoyed getting the chance to catch up over some shopping. Speaking of Diwali, Phoenix MarketCity had an ethnic fashion show hosted by Ranjeetha Sundar showcasing the latest in festive wear for the season. Meanwhile, over at Express Avenue, Renuka Praveen invited us to a Masterclass to experience MAC’s newest launches. The ladies had a blast with the make-up demo, trying on a range of products, with the foundations and liquid lipsticks being the most popular. Everyone left with a bag in hand.

This week also saw some fabulous jewellery with us girls lining up at Khwaahish Diamonds, who are celebrating their 20th anniversary with the Gulz collection. Lightweight, minimalistic, ‘stackable’ jewellery had us all drooling. I loved the bracelets, chokers and concept earrings. It was really hard to choose a favourite. The city’s popular faces descended in droves, and everyone couldn’t get enough. Not too far away and in a similar vein was the Tiyaraa and Nethiri Raj exhibition of exclusive jewellery and ethnic wear. I especially loved the beautiful lightweight handpainted organza saris. While everyone loves statement jewellery, there seems to be a recent preference for daintier pieces. It was a split crowd, some wanting both. Speaking of anniversaries, Two Point Zero Skin Clinic celebrated its third anniversary with an intimate gathering of friends and well-wishers. We saw a mix of film fraternity peeps, TV artistes, P3 regulars and the blogger brigade.

The countdown to Christmas is on and that means our timelines are filled with cake mixing ceremonies. This week, it was Four Points by Sheraton’s turn, with everyone participating with glee. Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort and Spa also saw prominent personalities take part in the cake mixing ceremony. Once they were kitted out in their gloves and aprons, everyone went to town mixing dried fruits and nuts with copious amounts of alcohol. On the food front, we saw some of the same faces at GRT Grand for the Koshur Saal food festival from Kashmir Ki Vaadiyan to the shores of Chennai at J.Hind restaurant. The words ‘Koshur Saal’ mean a ‘traditional meal’ and bringing this cuisine to our city is Chef Rahul Wali from Srinagar, with a special menu. The week also saw Consul-General of Japan Taga Masayuki hosting Miss World Japan Kana Yamaguchi at his residence, which also saw Japanese Cuisine Goodwill Ambassador, Harry Hakuei Kosato, in attendance. A variety of Japanese cuisine and ingredients were showcased during the reception, which was attended by a host of dignitaries.