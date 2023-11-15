Off the beaten track: Kochi woman bitten by racing bug

The decoupling of humans from their driving machines has been in motion for the past few years. If automatic transmission robbed us of control, autonomous vehicles would, in time, reduce us to mere auxiliaries in a journey. Many would prefer that, no doubt. However, for Aparna Umesh, a media professional from Kochi, the sheer thrill of “being one with the machine” cannot be discounted.

The 31-year-old is the first Indian woman to participate in the JK Tyre Orange 4x4 Fury, billed as one of the country’s toughest and most exciting offroad competitions. “It remains my most memorable race to date. It was like a treasure hunt. We were given GPS coordinates of locations. We could get there whichever way we wanted, navigating our way through swamps, steep riverbanks, boulder-filled riverbeds and tracks through the rainforest. Sadly, because of a mechanical error, I could not finish the event,” Aparna recalls.

She was not the only one. Such was the route that almost 80 percent of the cars broke down on the first day itself as they struggled to navigate the terrains of Dambuk in Arunachal Pradesh. Out of the 24 cars that participated, only six could reach the finish line.

Aparna’s participation in the 2022 Orange Fest was a watershed moment in the sport. It flayed the idea that it was just men who were interested in offroad adventure races. “What made the event even more special was Bijendra Singh, a veteran offroader from Delhi, gifting me his first offroad jeep: a 1985 CJ3B. He wanted to encourage my passion for the sport,” Aparna adds.

This love for offroad adventures was no accident. “I love exploring. My father and I used to go for long drives in Kerala. He used to call me his navigator. My father was very particular about road manners. So, from a young age, I was aware of basic road rules. I picked up driving from him,” says Aparna.

On her wedding eve, her father gifted Aparna a Thar CRDe. However, for almost half a year, this beast of a vehicle was like any other car. “I just drove it to work and back. But I knew that it was capable of so much more. I still had not figured out an avenue to explore it. Unfortunately, the community around offroad culture is not very apparent for the uninitiated,” says Aparna.

Only much later did Aparna learn about the R&T Offroad Club, founded by Sam Kurian, a veteran offroader. “It is the oldest offroad club in Kerala. They are the pioneers of adventure race culture in the state. They invited me for a casual meetup in Kottayam. Here, my Thar was dwarfed by the modified vehicles all around me,” Aparna recalls.

She was introduced to Blue Whale — a spec vehicle with a slew of modifications to boot — and urged to give it a spin. “That ride. I still remember it vividly. I was immediately pumped up. I had discovered a new hobby,” she says. The months since saw Aparna participate in many trails and competitions with her newfound “people”.

“There are one or two offroad events happening every month in Kerala. The state offers a lot of different terrain. There are so also many active groups now. However, women’s participation continues to be less,” points out Aparna. According to her, part of this is because of a lack of awareness. Another reason is the lack of avenues. “Even for major offroad events here, there’s no women’s class, only beginner and expert. Though I don’t mind competing with the men, I believe that more women would take to the sport if we create opportunities for them,” she says.

Recently, she had edged many men to emerge third in a beginner class race. “My goal usually is to finish the track. If I win, nothing better,” says Aparna, who is also offering training classes for beginners and women. “None of this would have been possible without the support of my family. My father and my husband are my loudest cheerleaders,” she adds.

Offroading is an expensive hobby, but Aparna explains that it is not beyond anyone. “Like everyone, I also work a regular nine-to-five. I save my money, energy and time to pursue my passion. It makes me happy. It is tiring sometimes, but I find a balance. My love for the sports helps me find a way. You should know what you are passionate about and pursue it. Whatever you do, do it at your own pace,” she says.Aparna is now gearing up for the 2023 edition of JK Tyre Orange 4x4 Fury, to be held in Dambuk in December.

