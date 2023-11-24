Paloma about town: Cricket fever and gourmet delights

No surprises that the main event this week was the World Cup finals, with excitement at peak levels as everyone scrambled to get their blue jerseys ready for the main event. The next most important part of the plan was where to watch the match. Should it be the Cricket Club, a bar or home? We finally watched the match at a friends’ place, the best way to do things, if you ask me. The proceedings began with much photo taking, of us all kitted out. A milestone event like this, couldn’t pass undocumented. Smiling faces would be replaced by not too smiling ones, as the evening wore on, but we didn’t know that. In the end, I suppose you could say it was a battle well fought, and a team to be proud off.

The cricket fever continued at the jersey launch of Southern Super Stars, as part of the upcoming Legends League. Excitement levels were high, with a mix of sports fans, media and the rare appearance of several male Instagrammers for the event. After an introduction of how the team came to be, the anthem was revealed, a catchy tune, showcasing the essence of South India, making you want to get up and dance. The jerseys were then revealed with the players walking out, big smiles, along with coach Michael Bevan. It was a media frenzy, with everyone wanting to chat, and the players took it in their stride. Conversations included the World Cup finals (of course) and expectations from the upcoming league. Cricket fans are looking forward to seeing many of their favourites play once again.

Dr D Venkateshwaran & Nithya

Jit Bose

Kenneth Kwa

Krishna Kumar & Saraswathi



Md. Arifur Rahman

Mongkol Siwaluk

Nawabzada Mohammed Asif Ali & Seema Ahmed

Ravi and Lakshmi

Saravana Kumar

Shubhangi & Subhashish Gupta

Sowmya & Vikram

Yuzawa Naoko & Tsuchiya Mana

Shamantha & Gautam

Jesse Ryder

Ross Taylor

Eliana Zappala

Narayan & Karishma

From sports, we move to food at an evening hosted by JK Cheese and more, along with the Italian Trade Commission to promote the best of ‘Made in Italy’ providing an opportunity to savour Italian delicacies. Having become one of everyone’s go-to gourmet stores, JK Cheese has a legion of loyal customers and we saw the entire spectrum that day. From the hard-core cooks and connoisseurs, to those who love to shop for yummy food products and ingredients. People got to sample everything on offer, while experts explained the finer details. It was great to be able to understand the various pairings while enjoying the pastas and mini pizzas that were being whipped up. The popular items, apart from the cheeses, were the pastas and sauces, and a range of olive oils for different types of preparations. We also spotted culinary queen, Aruna Vijay, riding high on her MasterChef success.

Also taking place this week was a special evening at Radisson Blue GRT Hotel Chennai, hosted for diplomats, to announce their Great Coastal Colonial Trails package across their properties. The curated experience explores the rich tapestry of colonial history of the Coromandel Coast with Radisson Hotels, touching upon British, Portugese, French, Dutch and Danish legacies that have shaped various destinations. The evening included a musical performance by Nawabzada Asif Ali, which had everyone singing along.