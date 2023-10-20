Paloma about town: Tokyo dairies, vintage saris and Yuletide vibes

I’m sending in this column from a slightly different location — Tokyo, Japan, where a group of us have arrived to celebrate a friend’s milestone birthday. It’s both everything and nothing I thought it would be,

surprising us all in the best ways possible. Highlights so far have been a fun Mario cart ride around Tokyo, a great way to see the city; a visit to Planet Team Labs for some immersive art, and delicious food at every turn!

Meanwhile, in Chennai, lots have been happening from fashion to jewellery, here’s the lowdown. Goenka India in collaboration with Vimonisha showcased a thoughtfully curated selection of jewellery for luxury weddings and the festive season. Monisha and Mahesh Gidwani hosted a dinner party for the occasion and introduced the founders Dhriti and Nitin Goenka to Chennai’s swish set. Amidst a pairing of wines and Italian cuisine, guests enjoyed both viewing and trying on the limited edition pieces. The ladies loved the Zambian emeralds and the Mozambique rubies.

Aarthi, Karun and Aishwariya

Padmasingh, Thelma, Tamannaah, Shiny, and Ashwin

Athulyaa and Vani

Monisha, Dhriti, Nitin and Mahesh

Santosh

Shruti and Sangita

Sheeba and Swarnal

Poornima

Pooja and Suresh

Cake mixing at the Taj Coromandel

Following up quickly was the launch of Hermoso, a modelling studio, founded by Aishwariya in collaboration with Karun Raman. Guests included popular faces from the film and fashion fraternity and everyone loved the ‘instagram-able’ space with lots of nooks and corners, perfect for photo ops. The cutting of the ribbon was done by the mothers of the three partners, a truly touching gesture. The official launch was followed by brunch at Baracudda Brew where everyone had fun and let their hair down. Conversation was all about the first batch that will be starting this month.

Karun Raman was busy this week also choreographing a fashion show for Max Fashion, which took place at Forum mall. Featuring the season’s latest, with Vani Bhojan as show stopper, the event had a fun twist of little kids walking the ramp with the models. In the midst of it all, an enthusiastic senior citizen jumped up on stage and started dancing. Meanwhile, at VR mall, Avira Diamonds opened their second store with South Indian actress Athulya Ravi officially inaugurating the new location.

Diadem unveiled their Art on silk collection while announcing Tamannaah Bhatia as brand ambassador. To make the moment extra special, Tamannaah indulged the crowd with a few moves from the trendsetting Kavala song. The actress herself was dressed in glimmering lavender silk sari, specially designed for the occasion that she was thrilled to be wearing.

And while on the subject of saris, Tulsi Weaves unveiled an extraordinary collection of over 800 vintage Kanjeevaram saris to ardent sari lovers and fashion bloggers. Each of these saris aged between 40 to 100 years, hold a unique story, a testament to the rich collection of Kanjeevaram.

While we’re all gearing up for Diwali, the first of the cake mixing events arrived at Trident followed by Taj Coromandel. Always a great way to put everyone in a good mood, the festivities included the usual tons of dried fruit and nuts along with copious amounts of alcohol. After a fair amount of mixing and lots of photographs, guests were treated to a yummy spread including the Yuletide favourites like eggnog and mulled wine.