A week of auditions, launches and shopping sprees!

The countdown to Diwali begins, a fun time of the year filled with launches, and where any sort of shopping, goes. I returned from my travels to find the city buzzing, with popular faces double and even triple booking their events. I started my week at the newly launched Hermoso Modelling Studio, getting to be part of the jury for auditions for the upcoming Chennai Fashion Week. Young hopefuls got to strut their stuff, some nervous, others brimming with confidence as they looked forward to walking the runway at the big show.

My next stop was at Style Bazaar at Hyatt Regency where festive fever was at an all-time high. People arrived bright and early right as the doors opened and made a beeline for their favourites. Everyone loved the Indo-Westerns, and as usual I couldn’t help but gravitate towards the pretty co-ords and cocktail jewellery. Sheetal Jain played host making sure we all found what we came for.

While on the subject of pretty outfits, this week also saw a masterclass with Mehndi Jashnani, Bridal Stylist at Kay, Anna Nagar. The multi hyphenated model-stylist-influencer spoke about styling for the big day, exploring colours and styles, as well as staying on top of bridal trends. There was also quite a bit of enthusiastic audience participation with loads of questions. Everyone got to explore the season’s latest by Kay, under Mehndi’s watchful eye.

Anandhi and Arun at Glow Cafe launch

It was a similar vibe at the launch of Manyavar-Mohey at Express Avenue, where Nawabzada Mohammed Asif Ali did the honours. There was more pre-festive shopping, easy to do in a store such as this one — all opulence and luxury. Vineet Jain and Gaurav Jain were present, sporting the latest from the brand. Designer and stylist Chaitanya Rao also dropped in and gave some styling advice to the happy shoppers.

Sheetal at Style Bazaar

Nikita, Shruthi and Deepika at Finger Nail Studio launch

Cake Mixing at Hilton

Gaurav and Risha at Manyavar Mohey store launch

Kishan and Chandrakala at Manyavar Mohey store launch

Seema Ahmed and Nawabzada Mohammed Asif Ali at Manyavar Mohey store launch

Vineet and Hansa at Manyavar Mohey store launch

Cake mixing at The Savera

Singer and actor Andrea Jeremiah at the launch of Aerohub Mall

Vinsu and Mehndi Jashnani, bridal stylist, at Kay

Seems like launch after launch but we’ve just about hit the halfway mark. Next on the list was the launch of Fingertips, The Nail Studio at T Nagar, in the prettiest of events. Truly ‘Instagrammable’ in shades of corals, tangerines and oranges, with the cake, the sweet treats and even some of the guests to match.

Everyone got their nails done in a giant pampering session. They enjoyed picking out their colours and nail art, with the ‘cat eye’ being the most popular this season. Shruthi Pradeep showed all the ladies around as they ‘oohed’ and ‘aahed’ over how beautifully the place was done up.

Meanwhile, across town, the launch of Aerohub Mall was underway with actor Andrea Jeremiah doing the honours. The cutting of the ribbon was accompanied by fun activities like dance performances, a band, magicians, jugglers and a photo worthy

balloon drop.

We’ll wind up on a foodie note with the launch of Glow, the next one in the city’s growing café line-up, this one on KNK. The vibe was a relaxed one with most of the guests in easy breezy outfits. Everyone loved the space, perfect to enjoy over coffees and a fun menu. Many of the same faces were seen at the cake mixing at the Hilton, which also included a light brunch and live music performance. While prominent personalities were also seen at the cake mixing held at The Savera. As always, guests participated with gusto, discussing plans for the festive season ahead.