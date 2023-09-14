Healing through words

Participants are blindfolded as part of 'silenced emotions' and paired with another person, allowing them to engage in open, judgement-free conversations. (Photo | Express)

For the past few years, especially in the aftermath of the pandemic, there has been a growing emphasis on discussions around mental health and well-being. While discussions are aplenty, many are still hesitant to seek help in part because of social stigmas or the fact that most such interventions eat greedily into the wallet, thereby making it an elite affair.

In an effort to democratise the process of healing and to make it so that today’s youngsters won’t shun the very idea, Muhammed Sahal Cev, a psychologist based in Kozhikode, introduced ‘Silenced Emotions’ — a project wherein strangers are invited to connect and engage in conversations whilst staying blindfolded. The lack of visual cues removes prior judgment and helps people connect and listen as strangers share their dilemmas.

“It was when I was undergoing a hard time that it struck me just how important conversations are and how connecting with people can heal you. From my experiences, I also learned that it was crucial that the other person also understand the gravity of the situation you are in. Otherwise, true communication or healing cannot happen. Through this project, we are trying to create a non-judgmental space for people to interact. Our motto is healing by sharing,” says Sahal.

Silenced Emotions began as a social media page in 2022. Here, Sahal wrote moving posts on happiness and mental health. As the page grew, the 23-year-old announced a physical event in July 2023. At the event, held on Kozhikode beach, participants were blindfolded and paired with another person, allowing them to engage in open, judgement-free conversations.

The programme’s success also saw Silenced Emotions returning to the beach again on September 10, World Suicide Prevention Day. This time, around 900 people joined and even formed a human chain. Similar events were replicated in Kochi and Kannur as well.

On September 3, the first Silenced Emotions event was held at Subhash Bose Park in Kochi. Around 30 people participated, disregarding the torrential rain. “The event garnered a lot of positive feedback. Several people remarked that expressing themselves deeply helped them share more and listen better,” says Sahal, who also plans to expand the programme to Thiruvananthapuram.

The young psychologist is also very clear about boundaries. “We are not trying to turn strangers into friends. The programmes also have dedicated volunteers. If someone feels uncomfortable during the conversation, they can raise their hands, and help will be at hand,” Sahal says. Furthermore, special effort is also taken to ensure that the individuals remain complete strangers as the programme does not promote anyone connecting with their ‘partner’ after the event.

According to Sahal, everyone should learn to express emotion. “Don’t suppress any emotion; it will become anxiety, depression, and other psychological issues. My future goal is to normalise conversations about mental health. As a citizen in this society and as a psychologist, I think it’s my duty to promote mental health,” Sahal adds.



