Tree’s company

Soon, lost native species started finding a home in the biosphere. But it was easier said than done. Gupta knew he needed local knowledge and help. With help from a team of 32 forest guards, four naturalists and a junior ecologist, he set about the Herculean task of turning a flat land into a naturally furrowed landscape. “We went looking for types of trees that were dwindling and collected seeds of long-lost species,” he says. With local help, they zeroed in on trees Gupta hopes “will heal the land and sustain an ecosystem.” Soon, trees such as Sal, Saj, Haldu and more began taking root in this new environment. To ensure that the air in the biosphere remains as pure as possible, only electric vehicles are allowed in the area.