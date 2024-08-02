The Studio Project: Kanika Ranka Adani's journey of transforming luxury into personalised art

In a world where art and luxury converge, The Studio Project has carved out a niche with its bespoke creations. Founded by Kanika Ranka Adani, this innovative venture transforms high-end accessories into personalised masterpieces, blending artistic flair with luxury. We sat down with Kanika to delve into her creative journey, the process behind her stunning customisations, and her vision for the future of art in luxury fashion. From childhood dreams to high-profile collaborations, Kanika’s story is a testament to the power of following one’s passion and redefining the boundaries of artistic expression. Join us as we explore the vibrant world of The Studio Project through the eyes of its visionary founder.

What inspired you to start painting on luxury products?

Since childhood, I've always dreamed of being an artist. From the moment I first dipped my fingers into paint and held a brush, I knew that art was my true passion. The excitement and joy I found in creating art and crafting were unmatched. It became my solace, inspiration, and source of pure happiness.

My journey took a significant turn when I painted a pair of shoes as a birthday gift for a friend and shared it on Instagram. The response was beyond what I expected, drawing attention and requests from others. The pivotal moment arrived when a client commissioned me to personalise their Goyard pouch. Within just one month of embarking on this creative journey, I began receiving substantial demand for transforming ordinary items into unique, bespoke pieces. And thus, The Studio Project was born.

Can you tell us about your artistic background and how you got into this niche?

My journey into the artistic industry was not just a path I stumbled upon; it was a passion that coursed through my veins from a young age. I had a designated section in my household kitchen for my arts and crafts expeditions. I was the kid who often got messy, covered head to toe in paint, clay, papier-mâché, and glitter glue, finding immense fulfillment in every colourful splatter. Recognising my preoccupation with the arts, my parents wasted no time enrolling me in art classes at a tender age. From summer art camps to immersive workshops, from art-themed birthday parties to nights spent lost in the strokes of a paintbrush, my passion only grew stronger with each experience. Despite excelling academically, with a particular flair for subjects like business studies, the notion of pursuing a conventional path didn’t resonate with me. While college counsellors nudged me toward business universities, it was my father’s unwavering support that motivated me to follow my love for art. Quite rare and progressive for a quintessential Indian Father, right? In retrospect, it was never a question of whether I would enter the artistic industry; it was simply a matter of when and how. And with the guidance of my supportive family, I took the leap into this world and followed my heart.

I graduated from the prestigious School of the Art Institute of Chicago with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. Though born and brought up in Mumbai, I have had the good fortune to travel around the globe at a young age, significantly impacting my artistic style and aesthetic. All through my years in Chicago, I was always interested in the amalgamation of fashion and fine art. After completing my college studies, I explored career options in graphic design and also worked with my father in the textile business. However, I discovered that neither of these positions really resonated with me. As a birthday present for a friend at that time, I painted a pair of shoes, which I put on Instagram without much thought. Unexpectedly, the post received a lot of attention and reached thousands of people, which swiftly developed into a successful business. Initially, I did a lot of projects pro bono; it was my way of learning on the job. There was no prior course or Google search that gave a step-by-step guide for the kind of painting and personalisation I was doing. A lot of low-budget experimentation, which I gifted to friends, helped me build my confidence to move to higher-value products for which I could charge a fee.

How do you select the luxury products you paint on?

The surface should be in good condition. It's okay if it's been used before, but it shouldn't be crumbling or falling apart, as painting over that won’t prevent further deterioration underneath. I don't paint on patent leather, silicone, plastic, or metal. Other than that, I can paint just about anything.

What is your creative process like from concept to finished piece?

When a customer sends me a picture of the product they want customised, that's when the process kicks off. We work together to brainstorm themes, concepts, and colour schemes that inspire the creation of digital graphic layouts to visualise our ideas. Once the client gives the green light on a layout, I start painting. I use imported paints and supplies from trusted US suppliers that are specifically designed for leather and treated canvas, ensuring top-notch quality. Before I even pick up a brush, I make sure the surface of the product is thoroughly cleaned and prepped. Then, I apply several coats of base paint to create a solid foundation. Each colour is layered multiple times to make it pop. Once the artwork meets my satisfaction, I apply several layers of sealer to protect it from water damage and cracking. Usually, customers buy the item themselves and ship it to my studio for customisation. But if needed, I can also help source the product for the client upon special request.

Do you have a favourite product or type of product to work with?

Bags hold a special place in my heart. They not only contribute to personal style but also make a bold fashion statement. Customising bags allows me to greatly enhance a customer's sense of style, which brings me immense happiness and satisfaction. I also have a passion for personalised passport cases. There's something exhilarating about travel and discovery, and adding a personal touch to a client's travel essentials is a joy for me. I've painted several passport covers for myself as well! I love selecting which one to use based on the occasion and destination—it adds a unique touch to my own travel experiences.

What are some of the biggest challenges you face when working with high-end materials?

Initially, I faced challenges concerning how well the paint would stick to the surface and which varnish would be most suitable. However, with experience, I've become adept at working with high-end materials. Now, each material presents an enjoyable and interesting opportunity rather than a challenge. Working with new items, such as skateboards or guitars, presents challenges, but I thrive on the learning process. It’s a continuous journey of honing my skills and exploring new possibilities. The satisfaction of enhancing a customer’s style or making experiences more personal keeps me passionate about what I do.

How do you ensure the durability and longevity of your artwork on these?

To ensure perfect paint adherence and increase the longevity of the artwork, my focus is on meticulously cleaning and preparing the surface. Additionally, I use two different types of finishers to protect the artwork from damage and prevent cracking. Along with these precautions taken at my end, I also send out a sheet of guidelines and care tips to clients, which they need to follow to maintain and preserve the quality of the artwork. Some include keeping the bag and artwork away from sharp objects and chemical cleaners. A soft cloth dampened with water is sufficient if the artwork needs cleaning or has collected dust. The artwork will only go through wear and tear at the same rate as the bag, provided the client treats the bag with care and respect, as they would any high-value item.

What types of paints and materials do you use?

I use specialised paints that are imported and specifically designed for treated canvas and leather. They are acrylic-based but formulated with these materials in mind.

Are there any special techniques or tools that are essential for this?

Not really, besides using high-quality paint, having well-maintained brushes with high-quality bristles is crucial for achieving precise results.

Can you share any memorable or unique custom requests you’ve received?

Recently, I received a unique request to paint a sketch made by the client's two-year-old niece. Although it was just scribbles, it held sentimental value for her. She wanted this cherished memory translated onto her Louis Vuitton bag, as she was moving abroad and wished to carry this piece of art with her. Seeing that drawing as more than just scribbles and transforming it into a mini-masterpiece was truly fulfilling.

How do you see the market for luxury-painted products evolving?

The demand for customisation is steadily increasing. People are moving away from mass-produced items, even luxury goods, which can sometimes lack individuality due to their widespread availability. Now, there's a desire for high-end products that reflect personal identity and style. This trend is driving growth in customisations, whether through true hand painting, embroidery, or specialised collaborations.

Are there any trends or changes in the luxury goods market that influence your work?

I think the colour of the season influences the artwork people choose and the colours they opt for. For example, butter yellow is the colour of the season right now, so people often choose to incorporate initials or motifs in that hue.