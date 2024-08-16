AP Dhillon joins voices against Kolkata rape-murder case

Indo-Canadian Punjabi artiste AP Dhillon has voiced his anger and disappointment over the horrific rape and murder of a young woman in Kolkata. This tragic event has sparked widespread outrage across India, with celebrities from various fields condemning the brutal crime.

Today, Dhillon shared his feelings on Instagram Stories, stating, “woke up today wanting to let my thoughts out the only way I know how…” He accompanied his post with a tribute video and heartbroken emojis.

In the self-written and emotional song featured in the video, Dhillon called for justice for the victim, reflecting on the inherent strength of women and the persistent societal failures that perpetuate such violence. The lyrics lament the victim’s tragic fate and question why, even with significant progress, society remains stagnant in ensuring safety for women.

“She has saved many lives and souls. God, how could her fate end so tragically? She was not safe even in a place where everyone knew her. Today, we all ask you, is it a curse to be born a girl in this world? For the women who have transformed the world, society has refused to change around them, though they have swum oceans worth of progress, society has barely moved an inch. What happened 12 years ago continues to happen today. Why do we still have to march for women to live in peace?” read the lyrics.

Dhillon’s emotional video is part of a broader wave of celebrity reactions to the incident, highlighting the country’s ongoing issues with women's safety. Other prominent figures, including Twinkle Khanna, Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt, Swara Bhaskar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Preity Zinta, Mimi Chakraborty, Richa Chadha, and Tisca Chopra, have also demanded justice for the victim.

The brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor and second-year student at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has deeply shocked the nation, leading to widespread protests and demonstrations in Kolkata. Protesters have called for stringent action against those responsible for this horrific crime.