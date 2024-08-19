Devi Awards Kolkata 2024: Speech by Dr Pritee Ganatra

Healing and Hope: Dr Pritee Ganatra, alternative medicine practitioner

Dr Pritee Ganatra, a certified medical practitioner specialising in alternative medicine for over 20 years, has a number of qualifications. Her wide knowledge and experience allow her to adopt both individual as well as hybrid treatment methods across Chinese Acupuncture, Electro Acupuncture, Cosmetic Acupuncture, Auricular Acupuncture, and Detoxification among others, to suit the needs of each individual. Recognised as the Sujok Practitioner of the year in 2011, she has treated thousands of patients, across age groups and backgrounds, including celebrities, for multiple ailments including neurological disorders, diabetes, thyroid, hypertension, and spinal problems. Her clinic is often the last hope for many serious medical cases, including post-Covid and post-Cancer therapy complications.