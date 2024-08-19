Devi Awards Kolkata 2024: Speech by Titas Mukherjee

Voice of the Voiceless :Titas Mukherjee, animal welfare activist

Titas Mukherjee is an animal welfare activist, who co-founded Animal Rescue and Care (ARC), a shelter cum hospital for rescued and homeless dogs, cats and birds in 2014. The main objective of the organisation is to create a better world for our voiceless friends by spreading awareness among people and sensitizing them so that humans live in harmony with the lesser privileged species and defend their right to life. With countless helpless animals rescued by her for over a decade, Titas has about 150 animals currently in the shelter. She undertakes numerous rescue operations and primarily works in the interiors of Diamond Harbour, Joka, and Thakurpukur area of Behala in Kolkata.