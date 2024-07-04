Paloma about town: From cricket triumph to culinary masterclass - A week of celebrations and learning in Chennai

No surprises that all that anyone has been able to talk about this past week is cricket, and the glorious victory of our boys in blue. The weekend, as a result, was one long party. Congratulatory videos, celebrations and memes of all sorts have been flooding our social media.

Changing gears, and on a literary note, author Geetha Gangadharan launched her latest book Saints of Bharat, an Indian heritage piece for young adults. Doing the honours and officially releasing the book was well- known public speaker Dushyanth Sridhar. Speaking at the launch, the author expressed her gratitude for those who helped her make this book a reality. “Writing a book is a long and often a solitary process and it’s the people around us who provide the motivation and inspiration to keep going,” said Geetha.