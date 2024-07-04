Paloma about town: From cricket triumph to culinary masterclass - A week of celebrations and learning in Chennai

No surprises that all that anyone has been able to talk about this past week is cricket, and the glorious victory of our boys in blue. The weekend, as a result, was one long party. Congratulatory videos, celebrations and memes of all sorts have been flooding our social media.
Changing gears, and on a literary note, author Geetha Gangadharan launched her latest book Saints of Bharat, an Indian heritage piece for young adults. Doing the honours and officially releasing the book was well- known public speaker Dushyanth Sridhar. Speaking at the launch, the author expressed her gratitude for those who helped her make this book a reality. “Writing a book is a long and often a solitary process and it’s the people around us who provide the motivation and inspiration to keep going,” said Geetha.
Later in the week, there was more learning in store as FICCI FLO Chennai hosted a discerning workshop on digital literacy. The session was led by Shreya Bajaj, a passionate advocate for digital inclusion and the co-founder of Easy Hai. During the two-hour workshop, Shreya delved deep into the realm of artificial intelligence, offering valuable insights into its capabilities and limitations. A key takeaway was the importance of crafting clear and concise prompts when interacting with large language models like ChatGPT. Shreya tackled a question that’s on many minds: Will AI replace human workers? Her response was thought-provoking: “AI is unlikely to completely replace humans in the workforce. However, individuals who possess the skills to effectively utilise AI will likely find themselves at an advantage in the job market”. Safe to say the workshop was a resounding success and extremely relevant in today’s rapidly evolving technological landscape.
And while on the subject of classes, Barilla and Hyatt Regency hosted a Masterclass with Chef Andrea Tranchero. Renowned for his culinary finesse and authentic Italian flavours, a highlight of his masterclass was the evolution of pasta within Italian gastronomy. The chefs had the unique opportunity to delve into the intricate journey of pasta, gaining a deeper understanding of its cultural significance, while incorporating locally sourced produce to enrich the flavours and authenticity of their creations.
We ended the week at The Leela Palace where Chennai’s Amirta Group of Institutions, announced actor Sreeleela as their brand ambassador. The starlet unveiled the institution’s new logo and launched a dedicated website for their aviation programme.