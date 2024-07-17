Dubai princess Shaikha Mahra divorces her husband with an Instagram post

Sheikha Mahra and Sheikh Mana married in May 2023, followed by the birth of their daughter in June. Just weeks before the divorce announcement, the princess shared a photo cuddling with her baby, hinting at a potential rift with the cryptic caption, “Just the two of us.”

Before the divorce announcement, the couple had shared glimpses of their life on social media. These included a gender reveal party and photos of Sheikh Mana holding their newborn daughter. However, these posts have since been deleted.

Sheikha Mahra, known for her advocacy for women’s empowerment, holds a degree in International Relations and is a graduate of the Mohammed bin Rashid Government Administration College. This news of the sudden divorce has ignited speculation on social media, with many focusing on the couple's now-unfollowed status on Instagram and the disappearance of their shared photos.