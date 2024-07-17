Dubai princess Shaikha Mahra divorces her husband with an Instagram post

Shaikha Mahra Bint Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, daughter of Dubai’s ruler, recently took to Instagram to announce her separation from her husband, Sheikh Mana Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum,. This news comes just over two months after the couple celebrated the birth of their first child, a daughter.
The princess’s public announcement on social media sparked a frenzy online. Her post addressed her husband directly, stating, “As you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, and I divorce you. Take care. Your ex-wife.”
Sheikha Mahra and Sheikh Mana married in May 2023, followed by the birth of their daughter in June. Just weeks before the divorce announcement, the princess shared a photo cuddling with her baby, hinting at a potential rift with the cryptic caption, “Just the two of us.”
Before the divorce announcement, the couple had shared glimpses of their life on social media. These included a gender reveal party and photos of Sheikh Mana holding their newborn daughter. However, these posts have since been deleted.
Sheikha Mahra, known for her advocacy for women’s empowerment, holds a degree in International Relations and is a graduate of the Mohammed bin Rashid Government Administration College. This news of the sudden divorce has ignited speculation on social media, with many focusing on the couple's now-unfollowed status on Instagram and the disappearance of their shared photos.