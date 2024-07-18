Chennai fitness enthusiast, Nevan John Benny, is inspiring runners in the city with his running club

Breaking away from the conventional confines of fitness, where gym memberships and rigid routines dominate, Nevan John Benny is making strides in the bustling city of Chennai. Seeking an opportunity to transform the mundane into something extraordinary, birthed the Sexy Pace running club, an innovative group that turns the simple act of running into an exhilarating experience.
Nevan’s passion for the running club was ignited by an Instagram influencer, fuelling his desire to bring something unique to Chennai’s fitness landscape. “Being passionate about fitness, I came across an influencer having a running club in Texas,” he says. “I saw an opportunity to bring that energy here, transforming my passion into a movement that welcomes others to join in this journey.”
Today, Sexy Pace stands out not only for its catchy name but also for its inventive approach to running. It’s a movement that’s inspiring Chennai’s youth to hit the ground and embrace a healthier lifestyle. “Why settle for ordinary running?” Nevan exclaims. “I designed obstacle courses where participants engage in activities like jumping jacks, lunges, and sit-ups at each station, making the experience enjoyable and enriching. Collaborating with Genz Clothing to provide merch adds an extra boost of energy and enthusiasm to our events.”
Every journey encounters challenges, and for the 19-year-old, the initial hurdle was the slow start of the running club. “In the beginning, only a handful showed up, which made me question if I should keep going. But over time, more people began to join, and their enthusiasm and eagerness to participate fuelled my determination to push forward,” he shares
As a student balancing multiple commitments, he finds fulfillment in his various side hustles such as modelling and playing sports, each pushing him to excel. His deep-rooted passion for fitness drives him to advocate its benefits, not just for physical health but also for mental well-being.
“Staying fit really helps me clear my mind and manage stress. I find inspiration in seeing myself grow. Each day is an opportunity to push myself further,” he says. Behind his achievements and consistency lies unwavering support from his family.
Sexy Pace has become a place to grow and also to find people who share a similar fitness vision. “For beginners like me, the community is very supportive and encouraging in welcoming new runners. The club has not only allowed me to meet new people of the same interests as mine but has also helped me push my limits,” shares Benita, a member.
The running club and its activities would be expanded through marathons, relays, and engaging obstacle courses, fostering a spirit of camaraderie and collective growth. “Sexy Pace is super inclusive. The club has made running enjoyable and has significantly boosted my stamina. The experience of running in a group makes it a lot more sustainable in the long term. Maybe we should all just get along with each other, put away our problems, and just run!” shares Ashwin, another member.
Sexy Pace is a launch pad for people starting their fitness journey. As for the future, Nevan envisions expanding this community through a variety of engaging activities and ambitious projects, including the launch of his own clothing brand under the Sexy Pace label.
The club gathers every Saturday at 6.30 am at a different location to keep things interesting. Details available online.
