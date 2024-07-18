Chennai fitness enthusiast, Nevan John Benny, is inspiring runners in the city with his running club

The running club and its activities would be expanded through marathons, relays, and engaging obstacle courses, fostering a spirit of camaraderie and collective growth. “Sexy Pace is super inclusive. The club has made running enjoyable and has significantly boosted my stamina. The experience of running in a group makes it a lot more sustainable in the long term. Maybe we should all just get along with each other, put away our problems, and just run!” shares Ashwin, another member.