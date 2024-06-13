Paloma About Town: Celeb spotting in Chennai

Earlier in the week, we headed to the newly launched Fingertips — The Nail Studio, in Anna Nagar — for an afternoon of pampering and girly fun. We loved the colours, and English tea room vibes of the space, and soon everyone had settled in and were busy choosing their nail paint colours. Wines and burgundies seemed to be the popular choice, along with the classic French manicure. Shiksha played host, showing us around, and a special mention to the grazing table with a unique cheeseboard and other nibbles. We saw a few of the same faces at The Wild Milan Pop Up at The Folly, Amethyst, a show created specifically for small scale businesses. Everything from food, clothing, accessories, art, craft and skincare was on offer. The crowds arrived bright and early and continued to pour in throughout the day.

Also launching this week was SWF— Souls walk in fashion — a forum for designers to showcase their collections in a captivating and immersive environment. Established in association with Chriss Legacy and Cal Cosmetics, this enterprise will create fashion and lifestyle events for emerging talents. The types of events includes beauty pageants, fashion carnivals, cosplay, and themed galas.