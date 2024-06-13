Paloma About Town: Celeb spotting in Chennai

Fashion, shopping, beauty, and celeb presence, this week saw it all. The main event was the arrival of Farah Khan, for an evening hosted by FICCI FLO Chennai. I had the honour of being in conversation with the multi-hyphenate star, who juggles many roles with ease. She had the entire room buzzing and kept the crowd engaged from start to finish, with tales from her journey and her inimitable sense of humour. We were in splits throughout. After a fun round of questions from the audience that included her working style, mindset, and friendship with Shah Rukh Khan, we all got to groove to the iconic Chaiya chaiya, one of Farah’s choreographies. The event witnessed the launch of key initiatives including Vivid Voices, a FLO podcast series, and Learn to Earn a programme for girls from underprivileged areas, to upskill them with IT skills. All in all, an extremely feel-good evening and kudos to Divya Abhishek for a fabulous year so far.
This week, also saw the launch of designer Stephin Lalan’s new collection at his flagship store. The exclusive viewing experience saw a mixed crowd from clients and well wishers, to the fashion fraternity and Kollywood celebs. It had a relaxed vibe, with Stephin walking guests through the collection. Everyone loved the layered pieces that could be styled in different ways. And the good news is that the kaftan is still very much in the mix, lending that resort boho touch. It is safe to say, us ladies were happy about that. And the gentlemen weren’t left out, with a huge range on offer, with lots of interesting detailing.
Earlier in the week, we headed to the newly launched Fingertips — The Nail Studio, in Anna Nagar — for an afternoon of pampering and girly fun. We loved the colours, and English tea room vibes of the space, and soon everyone had settled in and were busy choosing their nail paint colours. Wines and burgundies seemed to be the popular choice, along with the classic French manicure. Shiksha played host, showing us around, and a special mention to the grazing table with a unique cheeseboard and other nibbles. We saw a few of the same faces at The Wild Milan Pop Up at The Folly, Amethyst, a show created specifically for small scale businesses. Everything from food, clothing, accessories, art, craft and skincare was on offer. The crowds arrived bright and early and continued to pour in throughout the day.
Also launching this week was SWF— Souls walk in fashion — a forum for designers to showcase their collections in a captivating and immersive environment. Established in association with Chriss Legacy and Cal Cosmetics, this enterprise will create fashion and lifestyle events for emerging talents. The types of events includes beauty pageants, fashion carnivals, cosplay, and themed galas.