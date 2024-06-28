Paloma about town: Fitness meets technology

And just like that, we’re already half way through the year. This week, our timelines were flooded with everyone offering up their yoga tributes. From the ‘newbies’ to the experts, it looks like everyone wanted in on it. The 10th United Nations International Yoga Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm at an event, jointly organised by Born To Win and the Sustainable Development Council. It witnessed the participation of 100 women coming together to embrace the spirit of yoga and holistic well-being. The event featured a variety of yoga sessions catering to both beginners and advanced practitioners, followed by a session on the importance of incorporating yoga into daily life for long-term health benefits. Participants left feeling rejuvenated and inspired to continue their yoga journey.
With all of the food events last week, this week saw Berkel Industries, the Italian kitchen equipment manufacturer, host a prestigious product introduction at the Hyatt Regency. The gathering included general managers, renowned chefs from top-tier hotels, and industry dealers. The event included a detailed presentation to over 20 chefs from leading 5-star hotels, highlighting Berkel’s advanced slicers, knives, and other products. Everyone also got an insight into the brand’s rich history.
We saw two more launches, the first of which was Zimson at Adyar hosting an evening to launch the Tissot T Touch Connect Sports watch. Presenting the latest in technology, the new watch had many takers. Everyone loved the features, like activity tracking, ‘find my phone’ option, and the fact that it’s solar powered. Guests included models, fitness enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, and influencers. Doing the honours and launching the watch was fitness and nutrition coach a.k.a the ‘Fit Chef’ Shitija Uppal. As you can imagine, many photos were taken as the evening wore on, with everyone picking their favourite colours. The next stop was with the Titan Company launching its first-ever luxury Helios store in the country, along with the 59th Tanishq store and 7th Taniera store in Tamil Nadu. Adding a little fun and that glam factor was a fusion dance and fashion showcase.
And speaking of fashion, the week ended with the Mad Gala, held at The Zebra Crossing, a popular lounge in the city. Designer Vicky Kapoor showcased his collection of cocktail and red carpet gowns, and awards were given out across multiple categories.