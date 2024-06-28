Paloma about town: Fitness meets technology

We saw two more launches, the first of which was Zimson at Adyar hosting an evening to launch the Tissot T Touch Connect Sports watch. Presenting the latest in technology, the new watch had many takers. Everyone loved the features, like activity tracking, ‘find my phone’ option, and the fact that it’s solar powered. Guests included models, fitness enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, and influencers. Doing the honours and launching the watch was fitness and nutrition coach a.k.a the ‘Fit Chef’ Shitija Uppal. As you can imagine, many photos were taken as the evening wore on, with everyone picking their favourite colours. The next stop was with the Titan Company launching its first-ever luxury Helios store in the country, along with the 59th Tanishq store and 7th Taniera store in Tamil Nadu. Adding a little fun and that glam factor was a fusion dance and fashion showcase.

And speaking of fashion, the week ended with the Mad Gala, held at The Zebra Crossing, a popular lounge in the city. Designer Vicky Kapoor showcased his collection of cocktail and red carpet gowns, and awards were given out across multiple categories.