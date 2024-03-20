PV Sindhu joins WWF India as ‘Goodwill Ambassador' for Earth Hour India 2024
A reminder of being kinder on Mother Earth, Earth Hour, a 60-minute-long worldwide movement organised by the World Wildlife Fund falls annually on the second last Saturday of March.
This year, it is marked for March 23 and helming the movement we have two-time Olympic medalist and Indian sports icon PV Sidhu. She has been roped in for ‘Give an Hour for Earth,’ an offering under the movement that promotes spending 60 minutes doing something positive for our planet.
Sharing her thoughts on the same, Sindhu said, “I’m joining WWF-India’s Earth Hour by making strides towards a more sustainable lifestyle and spending more time in nature.”
“I'm giving an hour for Earth by stepping out of the gym and working out in nature once a week. Join me this Earth Hour to create a more hopeful and resilient future by doing something positive for the planet. Let's make this the Biggest Hour for Earth,” she added.
A movement that promotes turning the lights which, on the face of it seems like a a symbolic act, eventually intends to leverage the collective power of individuals and communities.
Other than PV Sidhu, actors Dia Mirza and Dulquer Salman and singer Raghu Dixit have also joined hands with WWF-India as the Goodwill Ambassadors for Earth Hour India.
Dia, who is known for furthering the cause of sustainability and climate conversation, shared how she will spend the Earth Hour.
"This year, I will switch off all lights and electronic gadgets for an hour and have a candlelight dinner with my family. We will spend quality time playing Scrabble on the balcony, surrounded by lanterns. I also ensure that every day for an hour, my son bonds with nature and learns to appreciate its profound magic," she enthused.