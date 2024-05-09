For fashion influencer Sudheshna, her mother Sangh-amitra has always been her go-to person, be it a boy problem or a fashion emergency. “We have so much fun on our girls’ days out. She loves being a part of my influencer shoots and has been appearing in front of the camera as well,” says Sudheshna. And what about her mom being mistaken for an older sister, something that happens all the time? “I guess she’s stealing my spotlight these days,” signs off the Instagrammer with a laugh.

For Abinaya, the person behind The Art Hive, it’s a day to make herself aware that she is the most blessed human. “Being a mother was to completely unlearn and learn a lot of things. This genre taught me to see a different version of me where my daughter was my greatest inspiration to initiate a Creative Expression Centre.” Her plans include a shopping spree with both her mother and daughter.

Popular digital creator Neeraj Elangovan says nothing gives him more joy than to celebrate the two women, who are pillars of his life, his mother Praseeda and grandmother Ammu, who regularly feature in his unique videos on Instagram. “Their passion to help me reach my potential is truly something that I am constantly awestruck by,” says Neeraj. He also shares that when he first started out, his mom shot all the behind-the-scenes content, while him and his grandmom shot the food videos. “It was in no way easy, as all three of us were completely new and had no clue what we were doing. But we knew that with each of us beside each other, we could create something interesting each time. Though there are challenges, we always know that we got each other’s backs and that is my biggest source of motivation and inspiration. The real reason I am where I am today.” Well, the hard work definitely paid off with these videos becoming an Insta-sensation. And can we expect a fun Mother’s Day video? It seems we’ll have to wait and see. On that note, here’s wishing all the moms a Happy Mother’s Day and thanks for all that you do!