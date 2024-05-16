Paloma about town: A break from the heat

On the weekend, Chaitanya Rao hosted a showcase of his Spring Summer Collection at Fern and Ade, Nungambakkam. In attendance were many of his regular customers, industry peeps and members of the fashion fraternity. We loved the trans-seasonal pieces that work well from resort holidays to brunches with the girls. The gentlemen weren’t left out and they loved the line of organic summer-friendly pants. Chaitanya helped everyone style their favourite pieces and advised us to ‘turn up the heat’.

The summer theme continued to later in the week at Style Bazaar’s latest edit, where the temperatures did not keep the ladies from turning up in their usual numbers. As always, they were there bright and early as the doors opened. No surprises that the

linens and cottons were the popular favourites, as well as lighter indo-westerns and resort wear. Wicker accessories continue to be in demand for the summer.

Rhapsody, the cultural extravaganza organised by Thenmozhi Memorial Trust to raise funds for underprivileged cancer patients, celebrated its eighth edition this week. The evening was a showcase of talent, featuring stand-up comedy by Jagan Krishnan, musical performances by Soundarya and Prasanna, mime artistry by Mime Gopi and more. The highlight of the night was the much-anticipated fashion show, where cancer survivor warriors, alongside actor Santhosh Prathap and artist Sunita Gogoi walked the runway with resilience and grace. The event was graced by the presence of celebrities and popular artistes from music and film industry. Their support added an extra layer of significance to the evening, amplifying the message of solidarity and compassion towards those battling cancer.