Paloma about town: A break from the heat

My week included a quick trip to Kodaikanal — the hills were calling my name. A short holiday, but certainly sweet because any break from this heat is more than welcome. Our group of family and friends enjoyed the usual sights and sounds, made perfect by the weather. Bonfires, lots of good food and great views around the lake.
Earlier in the week, The Green Goddesses, a group of ladies dedicated to their sustainable efforts, gathered at Wink Salon for a tête-a-tête with Jammy Fernando, the international director of Wink, and dermatologist Dr Nithila. It was a fun-filled session with no shortage of questions covering the entire spectrum from hair to skincare. The main topics of conversation focused on concerns related to regular hair colour, skin pigmentation and the popular new hydra facial treatment. Everyone enjoyed the Asian-inspired nibbles, exchanging notes on the subject. We also got to have a tour around the space and admired the hand painted murals on the walls.
On the weekend, Chaitanya Rao hosted a showcase of his Spring Summer Collection at Fern and Ade, Nungambakkam. In attendance were many of his regular customers, industry peeps and members of the fashion fraternity. We loved the trans-seasonal pieces that work well from resort holidays to brunches with the girls. The gentlemen weren’t left out and they loved the line of organic summer-friendly pants. Chaitanya helped everyone style their favourite pieces and advised us to ‘turn up the heat’.
The summer theme continued to later in the week at Style Bazaar’s latest edit, where the temperatures did not keep the ladies from turning up in their usual numbers. As always, they were there bright and early as the doors opened. No surprises that the
linens and cottons were the popular favourites, as well as lighter indo-westerns and resort wear. Wicker accessories continue to be in demand for the summer.
Rhapsody, the cultural extravaganza organised by Thenmozhi Memorial Trust to raise funds for underprivileged cancer patients, celebrated its eighth edition this week. The evening was a showcase of talent, featuring stand-up comedy by Jagan Krishnan, musical performances by Soundarya and Prasanna, mime artistry by Mime Gopi and more. The highlight of the night was the much-anticipated fashion show, where cancer survivor warriors, alongside actor Santhosh Prathap and artist Sunita Gogoi walked the runway with resilience and grace. The event was graced by the presence of celebrities and popular artistes from music and film industry. Their support added an extra layer of significance to the evening, amplifying the message of solidarity and compassion towards those battling cancer.