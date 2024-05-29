Arti, an 18-year-old e-rickshaw pioneer receives, prestigious UK award for women’s empowerment

Arti, an 18-year-old e-rickshaw driver from Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, was overwhelmed upon meeting King Charles III at Buckingham Palace. This week, she was honored with the prestigious UK Awards for Women’s Empowerment in London.
At the Prince’s Trust Awards, she received the Amal Clooney Women’s Empowerment Award for inspiring other young girls through her involvement with the government’s Pink E-Rickshaw initiative. This programme not only offers safe transportation for women but also aims to drive social change. The event celebrates the achievements of young people worldwide. According to the official website, the award acknowledges “the global work of young women who have succeeded against the odds and made a lasting difference to those around them.”
During her first visit to London, Arti bought some cake and a pair of shoes and expressed that, “I take pride in being able to inspire other girls who face similar challenges. This new-found independence has allowed me to see the world in a different light. Now, I am able to fulfill not only my dreams but also those of my daughter’s.”
She further shared, “It has been an unbelievably amazing experience, meeting the King who was so kind and sent his namaste to my family back home too. He also listened carefully as I spoke about how much I love driving my e-rickshaw, which does not run on polluting diesel or petrol but one that I charge at home every night.”