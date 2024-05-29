Arti, an 18-year-old e-rickshaw pioneer receives, prestigious UK award for women’s empowerment

Arti, an 18-year-old e-rickshaw driver from Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, was overwhelmed upon meeting King Charles III at Buckingham Palace. This week, she was honored with the prestigious UK Awards for Women’s Empowerment in London.

At the Prince’s Trust Awards, she received the Amal Clooney Women’s Empowerment Award for inspiring other young girls through her involvement with the government’s Pink E-Rickshaw initiative. This programme not only offers safe transportation for women but also aims to drive social change. The event celebrates the achievements of young people worldwide. According to the official website, the award acknowledges “the global work of young women who have succeeded against the odds and made a lasting difference to those around them.”