Diwali 2024: Tips to make this year’s festival of lights a green one

Diwali, the festival of lights, is a time for joy and togetherness. However, the festivities often lead to environmental concerns. Here are five effective tips to celebrate Diwali in an eco-friendly way while maintaining the spirit of the occasion.
Opt for natural decorations instead of plastic ones. Use biodegradable items, such as clay diyas, fresh flowers and handmade paper crafts. Create beautiful rangoli designs with coloured rice, flower petals, or natural powders. These alternatives not only reduce waste but also add a charming touch to your celebrations.
Firecrackers are a traditional part of Diwali but contribute to air pollution and noise. Instead, illuminate your home with energy-efficient LED lights that consume less power. You can also light traditional diyas filled with oil or ghee, which can be reused each year. This not only enhances the festive atmosphere but also promotes sustainability.
Food is central to Diwali, so consider using local and seasonal ingredients to minimise carbon footprints. Cooking at home helps avoid the waste generated by takeout packaging. When gifting sweets, choose items with eco-friendly packaging, or make homemade treats that can be presented in reusable containers. This reduces single-use plastic and enhances the personal touch of your gifts.
Encourage sustainable habits among family and friends. Set up bins for compost, recyclables and waste to manage disposal effectively. Replace single-use items with reusable alternatives like cloth napkins, metal utensils and glass containers. This simple shift can significantly reduce the waste generated during the festivities.
Incorporate a meaningful tradition by planting trees or gifting saplings during Diwali. This act not only contributes positively to the environment but also serves as a lasting reminder of the festival’s spirit. Engaging children in this activity can instill a sense of responsibility towards nature and sustainability.
(Written by Anshula Dhulekar)